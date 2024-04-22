Wisetek Market EU Celebrates World Earth Day 2024 by Advocating for E-Waste Reduction Through Refurbished Electronics
We are committed to promoting a circular economy where resources are reused, repurposed, and recycled to minimise waste and preserve our planet for future generations.”CORK, CO. CORK, IRELAND, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisetek Market EU, a leading provider of high-quality refurbished electronic devices, is proud to join the global community in celebrating World Earth Day 2024.
As advocates for a more sustainable future, Wisetek Market EU reaffirms its commitment to combating e-waste through the distribution of refurbished electronics.
In a world increasingly reliant on technology, the boom of electronic devices has led to a corresponding surge in electronic waste, posing significant environmental challenges. Wisetek Market EU plays a key part in addressing this issue by offering consumers access to premium refurbished devices that not only meet the highest standards of quality and reliability, but also contribute to a more sustainable future.
According to figures recently published by Unitar, there were a record 62 million tonnes of e-waste produced in 2022, an increase of 82% from 2010 - This shocking figure is set to rise another 32% to around 82 million tonnes by 2030.
Refurbished electronics that pass through Wisetek Market EU undergo rigorous testing, repairs and cleaning processes to ensure they function like new. By choosing refurbished devices over brand-new ones, consumers contribute directly to the reduction of e-waste, thereby mitigating the environmental impact.
“We are committed to promoting a circular economy where resources are reused, repurposed, and recycled to minimise waste and preserve our planet for future generations." – spokesperson for Wisetek Market EU
In addition to offering significant savings of up to 60% compared to new devices, the organisation provides a free 12-month warranty on all refurbished products, with options for extended warranties, underscoring the company's confidence in the quality and reliability of its devices, ensuring customers receive value and peace of mind with every purchase.
Alongside this, Wisetek Market EU recognizes the interconnectedness of environmental sustainability - for every order placed, the company pledges to plant a tree, contributing to reforestation efforts and offsetting carbon emissions. This holistic approach highlights Wisetek Market EU's approach to creating a more sustainable marketplace.
As the world celebrates World Earth Day 2024, Wisetek Market EU urges consumers to embrace refurbished devices, like refurbished laptops and refurbished iPhones and make informed choices that prioritise sustainability and environmental conservation. To mark the occasion, the organisation are offering the chance to win an iPhone 12 - By purchasing an item from Wisetek Market between April 1st to April 30th you are automatically entered into the draw. By opting for refurbished electronics individuals can play a meaningful role in reducing e-waste, conserving precious resources and safeguarding the planet for future generations.
