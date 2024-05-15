Jobma and Infinite BrassRing Join Forces to Make Hiring Smarter

Jobma has partnered with Infinite BrassRing - a talent suite that offers world-class talent acquisition and onboarding solutions.

This collaboration opens exciting new possibilities for how companies identify, assess, and integrate top talent into their workforce, propelling them toward achieving their strategic goals.”
— Krishna Kant
MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, an AI virtual interviewing platform, today announced its new integration partnership with Infinite BrassRing, a talent suite that offers world-class talent acquisition and onboarding solutions.

Jobma says its integration with Infinite’s talent suite simplifies complex hiring practices in the industry - freeing up valuable time and resources for recruiters and paving the way for great talent in their organizations. Recruiters will be able to assess candidates efficiently with Jobma’s ethical AI solution, evaluate interview results, and collaborate within a single, integrated system.

By integrating with Infinite BrassRing, Jobma strengthens its commitment to standardizing the hiring process as Infinite’s automation features nicely complement automation and AI in Jobma.

"At Jobma, we're thrilled to announce this partnership with Infinite. By combining our industry-leading virtual interviewing platform with Infinite's unparalleled talent acquisition and onboarding solution, we're confident we can empower organizations to build high-performing teams faster and more efficiently than ever before", said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. "This collaboration opens exciting new possibilities for how companies identify, assess, and integrate top talent into their workforce, ultimately propelling them toward achieving their strategic goals."

Anshu Kant Pandey, VP at Inifinite said, "We’re on a mission to revolutionize talent acquisition by fostering seamless connections between businesses and talent. Our vision is a future where exceptional hiring experiences are the norm. Our strategy involves delivering ‘top of tier’ solutions through strategic alliances and partnerships.”

“Celebrating a union of innovation and expertise, we’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Jobma. Together, we forge a dynamic alliance, combining the robust capabilities of the BrassRing ATS platform with Jobma's cutting-edge video interviewing solutions. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in revolutionizing recruitment, empowering our customers with unparalleled efficiency and insight throughout the hiring process. Together, we stride forward, driven by a shared commitment to delivering excellence and shaping the future of talent acquisition."

The partnership between Jobma and Infinite marks a significant milestone for both companies, bringing together two trusted platforms in the industry to deliver an unmatched hiring experience for enterprises.

About Infinite

Infinite Talent BrassRing is a comprehensive recruitment management system that supports the entire recruiting process and life cycle, helping companies automate, track, and improve their hiring management process. Infinite BrassRing offers innovative technology to make a candidate’s journey stimulating and a recruiter’s life easy.

About Jobma

Jobma is an AI virtual interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using one-way video and audio interviews, and coding assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma’s customers love it for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users’ data.

For more information about Jobma and integrations, visit www.jobma.com/marketplace or contact sales@jobma.com

Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

Abhishek Dhaiya
Jobma
+1 669-777-3374
support@jobma.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Jobma and Infinite BrassRing Join Forces to Make Hiring Smarter

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Abhishek Dhaiya
Jobma
+1 669-777-3374 support@jobma.com
Company/Organization
Jobma
13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230
Minnetonka, Minnesota, 55305
United States
+1 669-777-3374
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Jobma is a leading digital interviewing platform that helps businesses hire – Faster, Better for Less. Our easy-to-use platform offers a range of tools, including Video and Audio Interviews, Digital Assessments, along Proctoring capabilities.

Video Interview Software

More From This Author
Jobma and Infinite BrassRing Join Forces to Make Hiring Smarter
Jobma Wins SourceForge Spring 2024 Top Performer Award
Jobma Feature Drop: New Productivity and Collaboration Tools
View All Stories From This Author