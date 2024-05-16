Carccu® Awarded FSC Forest Certification for Environmental Responsibility
The Finnish packaging manufacturer Carccu® has been awarded Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) forest certification.SASTAMALA, FINLAND, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carccu®, a packaging manufacturer based in Sastamala, Finland, has been awarded Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) forest certification. The wood in an FSC-labelled wood product originates from a forest that has been managed in accordance with the principles of environmental, social and economic sustainability.
The FSC label on paper packaging demonstrates commitment to sustainable forest management
The FSC Forest Certification recognizes the work of companies and organizations in promoting sustainable forest management and creates a strong link between forest management and products. The certification is supervised by independent, accredited auditors and it is the only wood product certification that is also supported by WWF, Nature League and Greenpeace. By using FSC-certified raw materials , Carccu® is able to contribute to responsible forest management and forest economy.
Work on obtaining FSC certification started at Carccu® last year as part of the company's ISO 9001 and ISO 14 001 quality system certification efforts. Last year, Carccu® was also awarded PEFC forest certification for environmental responsibility The certifications highlight Carccu®'s commitment to ecological advancements in the paper packaging industry.
“The certification is proof from an external audit that we are acting responsibly”, says Lasse Borg, Managing Director of Carccu®.
