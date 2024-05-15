Rooftop solar power in production: an important solution towards net zero

VIETNAM, May 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Rooftop solar power is an important solution for manufacturers to 'greenise' production, earn competitive advantages and optimise efficiency towards meeting net zero goals, experts have said.

According to Hoàng Quang Phòng, Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), rooftop solar power systems could help businesses maintain a stable source of power for production, as well as reduce production costs.

Việt Nam has participated in 19 bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs), providing significant opportunities for the country to participate in global supply chains.

So rooftop solar power is a clear trend in the international integration progress towards green production, Phòng added.

However, the installment and use of rooftop solar power in industrial zones remains sluggish due to the lack of detailed regulations and incentives which could encourage investments.

Nguyễn Anh Thu, Vice Principal of University of Economics and Business - Vietnam National University, said that the eighth national power development plan (PDP8) currently only encourages the development of rooftop solar for households and offices, while the installation of this type of energy is not being encouraged for large electricity users like manufacturers.

Rooftop solar power is a proven way of reducing production costs, Thu said, adding that the sector needs a policy rethink to promote the development of rooftop solar power. The focus should be on improving the legal framework, as well as policies to encourage investments.

Trương Văn Cẩm, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association, said rooftop solar power would be a good fit for industrial parks, would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy and promote the transition towards sustainability.

However, there is a lack of mechanisms for installing rooftop solar power at industrial parks is deterring investments. — VNS