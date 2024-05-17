Jin Yue Project Receives European Product Design Award for Its Thought-Provoking Design

Yutong Zhang Yutong Zhang - European Product Design Award

Developed by UI/UX designer Yutong Zhang alongside a team of professional experts, innovative communication system built to bring generations of people closer

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The internationally acclaimed Sino-American UI/UX designer, Yutong Zhang, recently took to social media to share the good news with her followers of receiving another recognition for her project, Jin Yue. The communication system design has been reviewed as a thought-provoking design intricately created to foster intergenerational communication in families, addressing the growing concern of widening effective communication gaps between the elderly and other family members.

The project has stood out for its in-depth consideration of the emotional needs and psychological barriers faced by the elderly within their families and when living alone. Struggling to navigate a whirlwind of emotions and battling to effectively express them, they find it challenging to establish meaningful connections with the family's younger members, who also can only render little time towards it. While offering an innovative solution, the project also emphasizes how the proliferation of technological equipment has made life easier but has also reduced it to a mere show of materialism, with emotions relegated to secondary. The designer aims for her project to stir a discourse around ways people from all walks of life in families can build and foster relationships.

Jin Yue continues to be recognized internationally, with awards, honors, and recognition constantly pouring in. Soaring everywhere it is presented, Yutong's modern design has been awarded a European Product Design Award in the category of Consumer Electronics Product Design 2024 and has been named the Professional Conceptual Design—Communication Silver Winner and Aging Silver Winner at the Muse Design Awards Silver Award. The project is also an Indigo Design Award Gold Winner and has been predicted to bag many other awards at the festivals that follow this year.

The project's state-of-the-art design records the emotions of the elderly in real time. This recording allows for a distinction between genuine responses and acts that result from consciously knowing that the particular moment is being recorded on camera. The project has been made possible thanks to the efforts of scientists and engineers who worked closely with the team of designers led by Yutong, who is vocal and actively speaks about her dedication to public welfare.

'This is a project that tries to address emotional pain points. I had never thought about how to reduce or alleviate the human emotions of anxiety, depression, and longing before, and this was a completely new experience for me. I learned in this project how to express emotions with design and different dimensions of meaning with products. For instance, we can convey time through lights and emotions through colors.’

— Yutong Zhang, UI/UX Designer

Sharing the exact moment of realization that Yutong decided there was a need for Jin Yue, she recalled her experience with her grandfather. Lively, confident, happy, and healthy, she had always admired her grandfather for his everlasting energy and strong personality. It wasn't until last year, when she visited her hometown, that she learned that things had changed and found him in a rather vulnerable situation where loneliness filled the room with melancholic vibes. She then decided there had to be a way to stay more informed and attached to your loved ones.

Shining above and beyond in a rather non-traditional role and career option not frequented by women as much, Yutong, while taking great pride in her Chinese roots, finds herself with a profound interest in learning societies, cultures, and languages across the globe. Her dedication to work, talent, and skills are most important to her, alongside her personal relationships. She graduated from Tsinghua University and holds a degree from ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California.

Yutong thanked her team, including Ningyi Cai, Shengchen Fang, and Ziyu Zhang, for their efforts and interest in her concept and design. In her journey to becoming a successful UI/UX designer, she has received many notable awards, including the iF Design Award and the Vega Digital Awards Gold Award.

She is currently a contract design consultant and is also working for Salt Lake City, UT. She wishes to pursue many more such projects and thrives to bring about change and help society with her unique ideas and concepts driven by social good and community wellness.

About Jin Yue by Yutong Zhang

Jin Yue is an award-winning, ultra-modern innovation communication system that records and interprets the real-time emotions of the elderly living alone. The project was designed by Yutong Zhang, an internationally renowned UI/UX designer, and has received positive reviews from professional experts for its concept and design.



