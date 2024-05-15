Eltropy Launches Voice+, Unifying Voice and Digital for Community Financial Institutions
Combines traditional Voice capabilities with Text, Video, Chat, AI, and more for a modern, efficient contact center
SANTA CLARA, CALIF., USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, a pioneering conversations platform for credit unions and community banks, today launched Voice+, integrating traditional voice capabilities with digital channels like text messaging, video, and chat into a unified contact center solution. Voice+ provides a "single pane of glass" experience for agents to seamlessly handle voice and digital interactions, with unified routing, AI agents and assistants, and analytics across all channels.
"Voice+ bridges the gap between traditional voice and cutting-edge digital conversations that today's customers expect," said Ashish Garg, Eltropy Co-founder and CEO. "This future-proof solution allows community banks and credit unions to meet and exceed customer needs through effortless, unified conversation experiences. Providing Voice+ is a major milestone in executing our vision for a Unified Conversations platform. We couldn’t be more excited for our customers to leverage Voice+.”
Eltropy Voice+ offers comprehensive voice capabilities including softphone controls, call transfer, conferencing, voicemail, call recording, outbound dialing, callback, priority queues, skill-based routing, and IVR. A visual call flow designer allows credit unions and community banks to easily implement routing strategies based on business hours, queue stats, data dips and other dynamic information – from simple to highly sophisticated flows.
Eltropy's AI capabilities automate simple calls and assist human agents, allowing them to resolve customer issues more quickly on the first interaction. The platform enables a smooth handoff when escalating a call from an AI virtual agent to a live agent, with full context passed along to the human.
"Voice+ is built directly into our unified conversations platform in the cloud,” said Jack Chawla, VP of Product and Strategy at Eltropy. “This allows it to seamlessly blend voice capabilities with all our digital channels like text, video, and chat. While Voice+ brings many innovations to the market, we recognize that customers moving from legacy voice solutions need assurance on core Call Center functionality. In this first release of Voice+, we are providing a complete solution – with all the expected voice features, analytics, supervisor tools, and more.”
With Eltropy Voice+, credit unions, and community banks can now:
- Communicate flexibly – Text message to collect and send documents, initiate eSigning, send appointment links, and verify ID – all while on the phone call.
- Fluidly transition – between AI virtual agents and human agents, with contextual awareness to ensure a smooth experience.
- Route efficiently – Distribute calls using priority queues, agent skills proficiency, and skill-based routing for optimal agent-member pairing.
- Design call flows easily – Utilize the drag-and-drop designer to effortlessly implement pre- and post-call workflows, including features like call-back options, channel deflection, post-call surveys, data-driven routing, and more.
- Complete Voice support – Voice+ provides a complete suite of voice features including warm/cold transfers, conferencing, voicemail, call-back, hold, 911/e911, call recording, and more.
"Voice+ will dramatically improve the service we provide members," said Howie Meller, President & CEO of People First Federal Credit Union. "By allowing our agents to combine voice with digital channels like text, video, co-browsing and AI assistance, we can resolve issues faster and more effectively in a single unified experience."
Other customers who have signed up for Voice+ include: Edwards Federal Credit Union, Natco Credit Union, Novations Credit Union, and Oregonians Credit Union.
Voice+ is available now for all credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions. For more information, visit eltropy.com/voiceplus.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading conversations platform for credit unions and community banks (CFIs). Its AI communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform allows credit unions and community banks to connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
