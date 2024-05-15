Trinity Resort Services Receives SOC 1 Certification
Trinity Resort Services Receives SOC 1 CertificationLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Resort Services, which provides a comprehensive range of world-class services to the vacation ownership industry, including financial, reservations, and contact center services, has been awarded a SOC 1 Certification. SOC attestation comes from an independent Certified Public Accounting (“CPA”) firm.
In order to obtain an SOC 1 attestation, a CPA firm must do the perform the audit ; an IT security firm cannot provide this review.
According to CFO Felix Erazo, “the formal certification proves our dedication to data governance and the effectiveness of our accounting procedures. We are proud of the policies and procedures we developed and implemented to ensure our data is accurate, secure, and used responsibly and that our accounting procedures are sufficiently designed.
“Working toward certification was a long and detailed process, and the review lead to enhancement of internal controls and operational procedures. With the achievement of the SOC 1 compliance, we can demonstrate to existing and potential customers that we meet their security and compliance requirements,” he continued.
Not only do the SOC 1 guidelines provide for strict security, processing, integrity, and confidentiality of customer data, it also ensures that each TRS department from reservations to maintenance fee billing uses the highest level of policies and procedures.
The SOC 1 Type I audit provides Trinity Resort’s customers with the assurance that the company will do as it promises and continue to effectively meet its customers’ needs.
Trinity Resort Services

When you choose Trinity Resort Services, you are selecting an energetic team who understands the complexity of the vacation ownership/timeshare industry. In 2018, we opened our doors with a combined 70 years' experience of delivering world-class service, particularly in Mexico and the Caribbean. We are a multi-lingual, experienced team of customer service professionals who understand your business and ease your workload so you can concentrate on quality vacation experiences for your members.
