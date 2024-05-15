The 2024 TITAN Property Awards Proudly Announces its Category Winners of the Year for Season 1

2024 TITAN Property Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 TITAN Property Awards S2 Call for Entries S1 Architecture of the Year - Foshan Metro Line 3 Shunde Port TOD Comprehensive Development S1 Interior Design of the Year - Grace PARTY K Flagship Store S1 Property Development of the Year - Forbes International Tower: Redefining Sustainable Architect

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Property Awards are pleased to announce the winners for Season 1 of 2024.

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Property Awards are pleased to announce the winners for Season 1 of 2024, highlighting excellence in global property design and property advancements. Honoring the far-reaching efforts of property developers, interior designers, and other property industry professionals around the world, the award proudly celebrates the arrival of worldwide property developers, designers, architects, marketers, and all related professionals on the stage of TITAN!

In the first season of 2024, the TITAN Property Awards has received over 1000 entries coming in from a wide array of countries worldwide, such as the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia, China, United Kingdom, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Georgia, and numerous more, showcasing ground-breaking achievements and societal contributions.

2024 Category Winners of the Year: Season 1

Upon assessing numerous submissions, TITAN has named the esteemed Category Winners of the Year, submissions that achieved the top marks in their respective categories. Deemed as the grandest honors in the competition, these top victors were presented with a 2024 TITAN Statuette and an honorable certificate, displaying traits of true property design and development excellence. These winners are:

1. Interior Design – Grace PARTY K Flagship Store by Bingcai Cai

2. Architecture - Foshan Metro Line 3 Shunde Port TOD Comprehensive Development by LWK + PARTNERS (HK) Limited

3. Property Development - Forbes International Tower: Redefining Sustainable Architect by Magnom Properties

Besides the astounding Category Winners, many proud entries submitted by renowned institutions such as HZS Design Holding Company Limited, Gladstone Media, SRD DESIGN, PREMIER JADE DESIGN, Matrix Design, NEXT, Amss Intl Design Group, and others demonstrated qualities of a TITAN, crowning them at the top of their respective industries.

For the complete list of winners for 2024, visit the official website here: https://thepropertyawards.com/.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the distinguished winners of this year’s TITAN Property Awards for the outstanding qualities of property design and development that they have shown us and the world,” claimed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “These awarded winners set a shining example that fuel our ambition in the property industry, and have demonstrated exceptional qualities recognized by the prideful TITAN jury.”

Grand Jury Panel

The TITAN Property Awards set the standard for property distinction, and a prestigious panel of judges are invited to recognize the most exceptional entries in 2024. The jury, comprising Christina Kuo (Canada), Lichen Ding (China), Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Erwin Hawawinata (Indonesia), Wu Wei (China), and others, oversees the complete evaluation process to guarantee the adherence to professional standards and blind judging, and ultimately the highest honors of recognition in property excellence.

“Each recipient of TITAN is worthy of receiving the deepest admiration. Their achievements, now celebrated worldwide amidst strong competition, are a clear indication of their dedication to creating exceptional designs and development strategies,” elaborated Thomas. “Looking forward, we are imbued with optimism and an unwavering commitment to fostering progress, sustainability, and inclusivity within the property sector. Indeed, the most exciting developments are yet to come, and we await with keen anticipation the innovative designs that will shape our world.”

The TITAN Property Awards is excited to announce that Season 2 of the 2024 competition is now officially open for entries, inviting designers and developers to showcase groundbreaking work in property development, architecture, and interior design. The Early Bird Deadline for entries will fall on June 20, 2024. Submissions will be accepted up until the Final Extension Deadline on September 18, 2024, while the complete results to announced the champions of property and design excellence will be unveiled on November 8, 2024.

About TITAN Property Awards

The TITAN Property Awards recognize, praise, and honor cutting-edge achievements in property development, interior design, architecture, landscape design, real estate, and marketing with an emphasis on ergonomics, innovation, living standards, ingenuity, and sustainability. In this award, every professional in the real estate field has the opportunity to further demonstrate their excellence for the country and the environment.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.