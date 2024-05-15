Feed Phytogenics Market is projected to surpass US$1,496.51 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.78%
The feed phytogenic market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% from US$885.702 million in 2022 to US$1,496.51 million by 2029.
The feed phytogenic market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% from US$885.702 million in 2022 to US$1,496.51 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the feed phytogenic market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,496.51 million by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Phytogenic feed additives (PFA) as an overall concept is another name for phytobiotics or botanicals. Plant parts that give the animal health advantage can be the target of feeding. PFAs consist of crude oil, herbs, and spices that contain agents having activity stimulating appetite, antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, quorum sensing (QS) regulating, and immunity booster properties.
Phytogenics presents many benefits to the producers including such as improving animal performance, increasing feed efficiency, and reducing emissions. The effectiveness of phytogenics is dependent on the plant source of choice. In poultry farming, there are three main commonly used phytogenics, essential oils, tannins, and saponins. In comparison to other microbial treatments, phytogenics bear lesser risk because they are derived from plants.
Increased demand for organic and sustainable meat products is the primary driving force behind the feed phytogenics market growth. The modern-day consumers are gradually becoming more aware and make sure that they consume antibiotic and hormone-free meat, and hence feed phytogenics are the natural alternative. Such plant-based additives increase the animal's health and performance to eventually stop the use of antibiotics. Through this transformation, a more sustainable animal agriculture model is established to enhance the quality of the meat that is being consumed by customers.
The term "phytogenics" means as a group of biologically functional natural substances originating from plants and showing positive effects on the stresses to animals and maintenance of health, including essential oils (EOs), botanicals, and herbal extracts.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the feed phytogenics market growth.
• For instance, in May 2023 Evonik launched a redeveloped Biolys product to address key markets. This new formulation, delivers a more powerful dose of L-lysine, the most important amino acid in animal farm production. As a result, it has a nutrient-rich compound that provides a good level of the animal's wellness.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/feed-phytogenics-market
The feed phytogenics market, based on type is segmented into four categories namely oleoresins, herbs and spices, essential oils, and others. Herbs and spices are expected to account for the major share of the feed phtogenics market. The herbs and spices are the preferred types as these plant-based components consist of various bioactive materials that enhance animal's health, increase immunity in animals, and aid in proper digestion.
The feed phytogenics market, based on functions is segmented into four categories namely palatability enhancers, antioxidants, performance enhancers, and others. performance enhancers are expected to account for the major share of the feed phtogenics market. Performance enhancers are useful when initiating a new formulation in the portfolio of feedstock for animals.
The feed phytogenics market, based on livestock is segmented into four categories namely swine, poultry, ruminants, and others. Poultry live feedstock is preferred due to its huge scale around the globe, emphasis on quick development, and increased limitations on antibiotic use as these factors influence the focus on poultry live feedstock.
Based on geography, the feed phytogenics market is expanding significantly in the Europe region due to various reasons. In countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and France there is a growing demand for feed phtogenics market in various industries, including agriculture, poultry, swine, and ruminants. The demand is being driven by these nations is due to the growing awareness among the consumers who prefer antibiotic-free meat which influences the plant-based components a growth opportunities in the region.
The research includes several key players from the feed phytogenic market, such as BIOMIN Holding GmbH (ERBER Group), Delacon, Cargill, Kemin Industries, Phytobiotics, Pancosma (ADM), EW Nutrition (EW Group), and Nor-Feed (The Adisseo Group).
The market analytics report segments the feed phytogenics market as follows:
• By Type
o Oleoresins
o Herbs and Spices
o Essential oils
o Others
• By Functions
o Palatability Enhancers
o Antioxidants
o Performance Enhancers
o Others
• By Livestock
o Swine
o Poultry
o Ruminants
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Isreal
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• BIOMIN Holding GmbH (ERBER Group)
• Delacon
• Cargill
• Kemin Industries
• Phytobiotics
• Pancosma (ADM)
• EW Nutrition (EW Group)
• Nor-Feed (The Adisseo Group)
Explore More Reports:
• Feed Premix Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/feed-premix-market
• Animal Feed Antioxidants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/animal-feed-antioxidants-market
• Feed Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/feed-protein-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn