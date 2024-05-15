Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 19.80% to reach US$4,595.902 million by 2029
The silicon-on-insulator (SOI) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.80% from US$1,353.442 million in 2022 to US$4,595.902 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the silicon-on-insulator (SOI) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.80% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4,595.902 million by 2029.
The key growth drivers to propel the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market during the forecasted period are:
• The growing demand for 5G technology and its penetration into the global market has significantly influenced the growth in demand for Silicon-on-Insulators in the market. The Silicon-on-Insulator is used in a wide range of electric components in the infrastructure necessary for the 5G technology and creates a smooth and high-speed experience of internet surfing for the user of these 5G technologies.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) in the market is the growing number of users of consumer electronics across the globe especially smartphones. These Silicon-on-Insulators are necessary for the manufacturing and smooth functioning of these consumer electronic devices. This growth in demand for them in the general public is proportionally growing the market for the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market over the forecast period.
The Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market, by wafer size, is divided into three types- less than 200mm, 200mm, and 300mm. Each wafer size of the Silicon-on-Insulator is used to cater to different and unique needs of the end-user according to their use case. For instance, the less than 200mm Silicon-on-Insulator wafer size is used for fabricating smaller semiconductor devices such as sensors and microprocessors for supercomputers.
The Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market, by technology, is divided into three types- smart cut, bonding, and layer transfer. The use of different technologies in Silicon-on-Insulator to provide different end-users with a Silicon-on-Insulator according to their needs is boosting the market for Silicon-on-Insulator. For instance, the smart cut Silicon-on-Insulator is a technique used during the manufacturing of that Silicon-on-Insulator device that provides high accuracy for the thickness needed by the end-user which further enhances the performance of the Silicon-on-Insulator devices.
The Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market, by product, is divided into four types- RF-SOI, PD-SOI, FD-SOI, and power-SOI. These different types of products for Silicon-on-Insulator cater to different industries' needs according to their use cases. Each of the different types of products for silicon-on-insulator is specially designed for their use case and according to their applications. This wide range of product types for Silicon-on-Insulator is projected to propel growth in the market.
The Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market, by end-user industry, is divided into four types- consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, and military & defense. Different end-user industries have a significant need for Silicon-on-Insulator to manufacture their products which further propels growth in the Silicon-on-Insulator market with growth in those industries.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market during the forecasted period as this region has growing end-user industries that use Silicon-on-Insulator to manufacture their products such as automotive and consumer electronics. The growth in industrialization and economies in countries like China and India which have significantly increased manufacturing over the past few years is a contributing factor that is expected to significantly fuel the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market in the Asia Pacific region.
The research includes several key players from the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market, such as SOITEC, Sumco Corporation, GlobalFoundries, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductor, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., and Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market using the following criteria:
• By Wafer Size
o Less than 200mm
o 200mm
o 300mm
• By Technology
o Smart Cut
o Bonding
o Layer Transfer
• By Product
o RF-SOI
o PD-SOI
o FD-SOI
o Power-SOI
o Others
• By End-User Industry
o Consumer Electronics
o Automotive
o Telecommunication
o Military and Defense
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• SOITEC
• Sumco Corporation
• GlobalFoundries
• STMicroelectronics
• NXP Semiconductor
• Shin- Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Qorvo, Inc.
• Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd.
