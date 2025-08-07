Bottled Water Market anticipated to surpass US$304.964 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.61%

The bottled water market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% from US$232.126 billion in 2025 to US$304.964 billion by 2030.

The bottled water market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% from US$232.126 billion in 2025 to US$304.964 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the bottled water market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$304.964 billion by 2030.The bottled water market has been a topic of discussion in recent years, with concerns over its impact on the environment. However, despite these concerns, the market has continued to experience growth and shows no signs of slowing down.This growth can be attributed to various factors such as increasing health consciousness, convenience, and the rise in disposable income.One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for bottled water in developing countries. As these countries continue to experience economic growth, there is a rise in the consumption of bottled water due to concerns over the safety and quality of tap water. This has led to a surge in the market, especially in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America.Despite the growth, the bottled water market has faced criticism for its impact on the environment. The production and disposal of plastic bottles have raised concerns over pollution and the depletion of natural resources. In response, many companies in the market have taken steps to reduce their environmental footprint by using more sustainable packaging materials and implementing recycling programs.As the bottled water market continues to grow, it is important for companies to address these environmental concerns and work towards more sustainable solutions. This will not only benefit the environment but also help to maintain the trust and loyalty of consumers. With the market projected to continue its growth, it is crucial for companies to prioritize sustainability and responsible practices in order to ensure a sustainable future for the industry.In conclusion, the bottled water market is experiencing significant growth despite environmental concerns. With the market projected to continue its upward trend, it is important for companies to address these concerns and prioritize sustainability in order to maintain consumer trust and ensure a sustainable future for the industry.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-bottled-water-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the bottled water market that have been covered are Bai Brands LLC (Dr Pepper Snapple Group), Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. (Parle Exports), Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Danone S.A., evamor Products, LL, FIJI Water Company LLC, Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Spring Water, Nestlé, Nongfu Spring, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., PepsiCo, among others.The market analytics report segments the bottled water market as follows:By Type• Still Water• Sparkling Water• Functional WaterBy Flavor• Flavored• Non-FlavoredBy Packaging• PET Bottles• Glass Bottles• OthersBy Distribution Channel• Online• OfflineBy Region• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Bai Brands LLC (Dr Pepper Snapple Group)• Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. (Parle Exports)• Carlsberg Breweries A/S• Danone S.A.• evamor Products, LL• FIJI Water Company LLC• Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG• Mountain Valley Spring Water• Nestlé• Nongfu Spring• Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.• PepsiCo• Reignwood Group• SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED• The Coca-Cola CompanyReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Liquid Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/liquid-packaging-market • Soft Drinks Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/soft-drinks-market • Bottled Water Processing Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-bottled-water-processing-market • Packaged Beverage Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/packaged-beverage-market • Global Sparkling Water Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-sparkling-water-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.