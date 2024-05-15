The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Awardee Jeremy Jensen From Jensen Law Mentions 2023 As Their Banner Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- It is always healthy for a firm to publicly announce new changes, awards and recognition for a firm to make people aware of the quality of their service. On that note, Jensen Law, a renowned law firm from Kamloops, BC has shared about the exciting things that have happened to their firm in 2023 through this press release. The firm is headed by the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ award winning lawyer Jeremy Jensen. He is excited to receive the award for the third time in recent times and shared, “Being felicitated with an award is always a special feeling. Receiving the award for our performance in the courtroom and the trust of people makes it even more special. Special thanks to my team, clients and every person who supported me. Looking forward to more achievements!”
About 2023
2023 was a phenomenal year for Jensen Law. The firm has gone through various important additions to the team and have also been recognized on various domains for its performance. Here are some important memory from 2023:
The team welcomed two new associates to their firm: Courtney McLaughlin, who joined their firm to pursue her goal of developing a criminal defence practice; and Kyle Komarynsky, who articled with their firm for 10 months, and was called to the bar in September of 2023.
Collectively, the lawyers of Jensen Law amassed 35 acquittals in 2023, meaning that 35 times at the end of a trial their clients heard the words “Not Guilty.!” Those are the two sweetest words that a defence lawyer can hear coming from a Judge’s mouth, but they know they are even more welcomed by their clients.
Their lawyers appeared in courthouses in every region of the province, from the Interior to the Lower Mainland; from Vancouver Island to the East Kootenays; from the Okanagan to the most northern courthouse in Atlin, BC. Their lawyers also appeared in every level of court in BC, from Provincial Court to the Court of Appeal. They have also assisted clients in Calgary, Alberta, and Whitehorse, Yukon this year.
Their friend and colleague, Professor Robert Diab, along with Professor Chris Hunt of Thompson Rivers University, published a volume for Irwin Law titled “Search and Seizure”, which explores emerging issues in the realm of section 8 Charter jurisprudence.
In November of 2023, Jay Michi was elected for a two-year term as Bencher for Kamloops District to the Law Society of BC. He was subsequently appointed to the Law Society’s Credentials Committee which oversees who gets to become a lawyer in the Province.
All these make 2023 obviously a banner year for Jensen Law. The firm is pumped up by their performance last year and looking forward to an equally exciting and rewarding future.
“‘Still Speechless’ – Our most sincere thankful thoughts can never be matched with words. We are all just humbled by your efforts, and I can’t even think of the court case – I just smile. Our son is shy, humbled and overwhelmed with relief – he too, just smiles! I haven’t seen that in him in a long time. Bless you for all you have done for our family,” said a client of Jeremy. This is just one of the testimonials from the clients of Jeremy Jensen & Jensen Law. There are many people like him who are benefiting by choosing the firm to represent them in the courtroom.
Fraud, robbery, domestic and simple assault, shoplifting, gun charges, murder, homicide, impaired driving, mischief are the common issues handled by Jensen Law. They also serve in other domains like Personal Injury, Impaired Driving Prohibitions, Record Suspensions, Administrative & Constitutional Law. Please check their website to know more about Jensen Law.
