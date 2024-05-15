SkillCat and HVACRedu.net Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance HVAC Apprenticeship Training Through Mobile Access
Expanding HVAC/R Apprenticeship Training with Anytime, Anywhere Mobile Access
Collaborating with SkillCat allows us to extend our reach and continue to innovate how we educate and certify the next generation of HVAC/R professionals”HERON, MT, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkillCat, a leading provider of online training courses for blue-collar workers, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with HVACRedu.net, a pioneer in online HVAC/R education and a US Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Training Provider.
This collaboration is set to revolutionize the HVAC/R industry by making the comprehensive HVAC/R Apprenticeship Training Program accessible through SkillCat’s user-friendly mobile app platform.
Bringing Education to Your Fingertips: With this partnership, apprentices can now access over 660 hours of accredited curriculum directly from their mobile devices, enabling learning anytime or anywhere a learner so chooses. SkillCat’s platform will host HVACRedu.net’s extensive course content, which includes live faculty support and interactive modules tailored for HVAC/R professionals at all levels of their career.
Empowering the Workforce of Tomorrow: The integration of HVACRedu.net’s courses into SkillCat’s app reflects both organizations' commitment to empowering the workforce with the necessary tools and skills to succeed in the skilled trades industry.
By joining forces, the synergies between SkillCat and HVACRedu.net are addressing the growing need for skilled professionals and are making strides toward a future where quality education is accessible to all in the most remote locations worldwide.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
Accessibility: Apprentices can train on-the-go, adapting their learning to fit busy schedules and personal commitments.
Expert Support: Access to Certified Master HVAC Educators and SkillCat’s network of industry professionals.
Flexibility: Open entry and exit points in the program, with 24/7 access to all course materials and support.
Statements from the Leadership: “We are thrilled to partner with HVACRedu.net to bring their esteemed Apprenticeship Training Program to a wider audience through our app,” said Brenden Arsenault, Head of Partnerships, SkillCat. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to make learning trades accessible, affordable, and enjoyable.”
Chris Compton, CEO and Founder of HVACRedu.net, added, “Our vision has always been to transform the HVAC/R industry into a learning community. Collaborating with SkillCat allows us to extend our reach and continue to innovate how we educate and certify the next generation of HVAC/R professionals.”
Todd Kler, Director of Academic Affairs at HVACRedu.net avowed: "I am thrilled to announce our partnership with SkillCat, a leading provider of online training for anyone looking to get into HVAC/R trade or advance their training in the field. This collaboration enhances our HVAC/R Apprenticeship Training Program by making it accessible through SkillCat's mobile app platform.
At HVACRedu.net, our goal is to transform the HVAC/R industry into a thriving learning community, and this partnership allows us to extend our reach and provide innovative education solutions. Together with SkillCat, we are empowering apprentices to advance their skills and careers through flexible and interactive learning experiences, reflecting our commitment to staying at the forefront of online education and ensuring the next generation of HVAC/R professionals have the tools and knowledge to succeed."
About SkillCat: SkillCat is on a mission to provide accessible, engaging, and effective training solutions for blue-collar industries. Through their mobile app, SkillCat offers a variety of courses designed to help individuals acquire certifications and start careers in skilled trades.
About HVACRedu.net: HVACRedu.net is a leader in online HVAC/R education, providing comprehensive, structured training programs recognized nationwide. With a focus on professional development and industry readiness, HVACRedu.net supports technicians from entry-level to advanced stages throughout their careers.
