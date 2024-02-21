Expanding Skilled Trades Education: HVACRedu.net and Core Learning Exchange Forge Strategic Partnership
Empowering the Next Generation of Skilled Professionals Through Innovative Online Education and Industry Certification Prep
Aligning with HVACRedu.net allows us to expand our reach and impact in the vocational training sector...”HERON, MT, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HVACRedu.net, a leading provider of online HVAC/R training and education, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Core Learning Exchange (Core-LX), a forward-thinking company providing 1,200+ industry certification prep courses on a mastery-based, digital platform for middle and high schools, community colleges, workforce training centers, and correctional facilities.
— Jeff Katzman, CEO - Core-LX
This collaboration aims to broaden access to state-of-the-art HVAC/R training and certification programs, particularly in markets with rigorous state requirements such as California, New York, and Texas.
Key Highlights of the Partnership:
Expanding Reach: The partnership leverages Core-LX’s expertise in navigating state educational requirements and HVACRedu.net's comprehensive HVAC/R training programs to offer unparalleled learning opportunities across various sectors, including the burgeoning prison education program market.
First Offering – Certified Tech Program: The collaboration kicks off with the introduction of the Certified Technician Program, designed to meet the high demand for skilled HVAC/R technicians while addressing the standards of state and national technician certification agencies.
Innovative Learning Solutions: HVACRedu.net brings to the table its award-winning online courses and programs, developed by Certified Master HVAC Educators (CMHE), with Core-LX ensuring a high-quality, accessible, and flexible learning environment for students at all levels.
Shared Mission and Vision: Both organizations share a commitment to transforming the HVAC/R and related industries through structured, effective training programs that not only meet current industry needs but also anticipate future demands for skilled professionals.
Chris Compton, CEO of HVACRedu.net, stated, "This partnership with Core-LX represents a significant step forward in our mission to lead the nation in providing quality online workforce training. Together, we can make HVAC/R education more accessible and relevant, particularly in underserved markets."
Jeff Katzman, CEO of Core-LX , expressed, "Aligning with HVACRedu.net allows us to expand our reach and impact in the vocational training sector. Their excellence in HVAC/R education complements our model perfectly, enabling us to offer comprehensive training solutions that meet and exceed state requirements."
About HVACRedu.net:
HVACRedu.net is renowned for its in-depth Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration courses. With a focus on building a future-ready workforce, the company offers a wide range of online courses and programs aimed at everyone from beginners to seasoned professionals. Supported by a team of industry experts, HVACRedu.net's mission is to provide structured and effective student learning complemented by exceptional customer service.
About Core Learning Exchange:
Core Learning Exchange (Core-LX) is a CTE company providing 1,200+ industry certification prep courses on a mastery-based, digital platform for middle and high schools, community colleges, workforce training centers, and correctional facilities. Our platform offers the highest quality courses in the sector, leading students to earn industry-recognized credentials and chart pathways to high-skill, high-pay, and in-demand careers.
For More Information:
For more details on the partnership and available programs, please visit HVACRedu.net and corelearningexchange.com.
For Media Inquiries Contact:
Lisa Duty, Ph.D.,
Executive Vice President
Core Learning Exchange
Phone +614.806.0607
lisa.duty@corelearningexchange.com
Chris Compton, CMHE, CMS, CEO & Founder
HVACRedu.net
+1 208-660-6625
info@hvacredu.net
