CHUNK FOODS TO UNVEIL TWO NEW INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS AT THE NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SHOW
The game-changing company is expanding its selection of plant-based whole cuts, including debuting the largest slab of plant-based meat to ever hit the marketNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chunk Foods is proud to announce that it will be showing off two cutting edge new products that will help transform the plant-based meat movement at the National Restaurant Association Show. The company will have a mouthwatering new product on hand, which is also the largest slab of plant-based meat on the market; and a revolutionary cubed product specifically geared toward fast-casual restaurants.
Chunk Cubes and Chunk Slabs were designed to make serving plant-based meals easier and more delicious, no matter what the cut of meat a dish calls for. Chunk’s new ‘Slab’ is the largest whole-cut product made from plants to hit the market and is ideal for briskets and pastrami, smoking and grilling and carving table side. Chunk’s new Slab weighs more than three pounds, making it the largest piece of plant-based meat to ever hit the market.
The brand’s new Cubes was developed to be the perfect protein addition for Fast Casual establishments, such as in a salad or as a bowl topping. They can be prepared in standard prep methods in fast casual restaurants such as a griddle, microwave, sous vide, and convection ovens. Made to make the mouth water, these new innovative products were crafted using the same technology and clean ingredients as Chunk’s existing award-winning offerings.
“We are proud of how quickly we have grown in the U.S. market, and we can’t wait to show off more of our cutting-edge products to the foodservice space,” says Amos Golan, CEO, Chunk Foods. “We are continuing in our mission to make plant-based eating accessible and delicious to more people by providing quality cuts of meat and making Chunk a staple protein everywhere in the US. a real New Classic.”; We are listening to the feedback of our customers and what they need, from product to packaging, to cooking methods and beyond. We’re excited for the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show and looking forward to meeting best-in-class chefs, fast casual chain operators, and distributors, and foodservice operations big and small from coast to coast - we now have a product range with a solution for all.
From steakhouses and fine dining establishments, to luxury hotels and country clubs, to cruise lines and airlines, Chunk has already proven itself as an industry disruptor with its offering a number of delicious plant-based steaks, cubed and pulled beef products.
Chunk has developed a proprietary fermentation technology to create whole cuts of meat that look, cook, and taste like beef. Chunk’s products require no additional training; if you can cook with beef, then you can cook with Chunk! The ability to provide a 1:1 replacement on a menu without introducing new processes is crucial to the success of the operation. For continued ease, Chunk’s products are pre-portioned and vacuum-packed, making preparation easy during busy service.
Chunk was one of 35 companies to receive a 2024 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards®, recognizing the fact that it is an industry-altering product shaping what’s new and next for the future of food. Tom Cindric, President of the National Restaurant Association Show, celebrated the FABI Award recipients, stating, “These 35 exceptional products have truly captured the essence of innovation at the Show, pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity and setting the stage for emerging trends in food and beverage. From AI-generated plant-based formulas to innovative flavor combinations these products showcase the dynamic landscape of cuisine and promise to shape the ongoing evolution of the industry.”
To make an appointment to visit Chunk Foods at NRA, email Emily.Cappiello@gmail.com. We will be located in South Building, Booth #1284.
About Chunk Foods:
Founded in 2020, Chunk develops, manufactures and markets plant-based whole cuts that are delicious, nutritious, and kind to the environment. We are on a mission to make plant-based eating accessible and enjoyable for everyone, using a handful of healthy ingredients, crafted using the same time-honored cooking tradition of fermented foods. Our products are minimally processed and have the cleanest ingredients list ever made in the plant-based space - free from thickeners, binders, and additives. Packed with 25 grams of protein per serving, no cholesterol or GMOs, Chunk easily replaces beef in all your favorite recipes.
To learn more about Chunk Foods™ visit www.chunkfoods.com and follow them on Instagram.
