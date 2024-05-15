The Adoration of Kathleen Battle: Legendary Soprano Kathleen Battle sings The Metropolitan Opera House into a frenzy!

Legendary soprano Kathleen Battle receives the rapturous applause of the audience at the Metropolitan Opera House .

The glamorous soprano proved that she still has star power, packing NYC's the 3850-seat Metropolitan Opera House with the most ardent of fans.

From the glitterati of the Black Classical Music scene, to the loyal NYC fan base it was clear that Ms. Battle remains a beloved and celebrated artist in spite of her critics.” — Patrick D. McCoy