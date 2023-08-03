Patrick D. McCoy named Development and Communications Manager at the Washington Conservatory of Music
The Petersburg, VA native is tapped to join the staff of prestigious music school located in the Washington, D.C. area.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful two-year post as Interim Director of Choral Activities at his undergraduate alma mater Virginia State University, Patrick has been hired to join the administrative team of Washington Conservatory of Music in Glen Echo Park, MD. In addition to his current post as Organist and Choirmaster at Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Beltsville, MD, he is known widely in the Washington, D.C. area for his contributions as an arts journalist, moderator, curator and reviewer.
He has written on the topic of music for several publications, including Washington Life Magazine, The Washington Post, Classical Voice North America, The Afro-American Newspaper and CBS Washington, among others. As the creator of “Across the Arts with Patrick D. McCoy” he has interviewed some of the world’s greatest performing artists, including Denyce Graves, Lawrence Brownlee, Christine Brewer, the late Carmen Balthop and Christine Brewer, among others. Most recently, "Across the Arts" hosted a reception and live conversation with Michael Stepniak, Ed. D, Executive Dean for Creativity and the Arts at Shenandoah University as a part of The Conversation Series. Patrick is a 2005 graduate of Shenandoah Conservatory with a Master of Music in Church Music.
"This will be an opportunity to utilize the full breadth of my gifts in a setting that will further uplift the arts" he stated.
As an active musician, Patrick is serves as a member of the Shenandoah Conservatory Advisory Board as a member of the Dean’s Circle, American Choral Directors Association, The Coalition for African-Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA) The Association of Anglican Musicians and the Shenandoah University Black Alumni Network.
Patrick is a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity of America, Sigma Zeta Chapter.
