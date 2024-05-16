Submit Release
Southern Arizonians Prepare for Record Heat by Embracing Advanced Cooling Technologies and Federal Rebates

Homeowners in Tucson are opting for variable speed ACs to beat record temperatures

Variable Speed AC and Energy-Efficiency Incentives Provide Relief for Arizona Homeowners

Variable speed air conditioners adjust their output to match the cooling demand, making them incredibly energy-efficient and effective at maintaining consistent indoor temperatures.”
— Jordan Benjamin
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Southern Arizona braces for another blistering summer, with forecasts predicting conditions akin to the historic highs of 2023—the hottest summer on record—residents are taking significant steps to combat the extreme temperatures.

Nearly 2,000 Arizonians annually visit emergency rooms due to heat-related illnesses and 645 fatalities in 2023, which is an over 50% increase in Arizona’s heat related fatalities compared to the previous year. It is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by such intense heat waves in the state.

In response to the escalating temperatures and dangers caused by them, many homeowners are turning to advanced cooling solutions to ensure their comfort and safety. Done Rite Services, a Tucson HVAC, plumbing, and electrical company, reports a significant increase in the installation of variable speed air conditioners.

"Variable speed air conditioners have gained popularity among our customers preparing for another hot summer," said Jordan Benjamin, President of Done Rite Services. "These systems adjust their output to match the cooling demand, making them incredibly energy-efficient and effective at maintaining consistent indoor temperatures."

Homeowners have chosen variable speed air conditioners thanks to their superior cooling power and efficiency. However, more people have turned to these air conditioners due to the 2022 Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit.

The Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit is a federal tax rebate designed to incentivize the purchase of energy-efficient appliances. These rebates can significantly lower the upfront cost of up to 30% when installing new cooling systems, making it an economically attractive option for new homeowners every year.

The technology in variable speed air conditioners not only offers superior cooling and efficiency during record breaking summer highs, but also aligns with environmental standards that help reduce overall energy consumption.

Homeowners can learn more about variable speed air conditioners by reaching out to locally-owned, certified, and reliable professional HVAC technicians.

