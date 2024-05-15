From Silence to Action: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Press Conference at San Jose City Hall
**Indigenous Community Leaders and Policy Makers Convene at San Jose City Hall to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Crisis**
We aim to create lasting solutions that will ensure a world where all people, especially Indigenous women, girls, and 2-Spirit relatives are free from harm and violence.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 21, 2024, City Hall in San Jose, California will be the site of a critical press conference aimed at addressing the urgent issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP). This event brings together Indigenous community leaders and policy makers to initiate cross-jurisdictional collaboration and tackle this crisis both locally and abroad.
— Sonya Tetnowski, CEO Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley
According to alarming statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice, Indigenous women in certain tribal communities face murder rates that are 10 times the national average. The Urban Indian Health Institute's study has also highlighted California as having the 6th highest death rate of Indigenous women in urban areas. These staggering figures underscore the urgent need for concerted action and collaborative efforts.
Historical traumas, coupled with challenges such as denied sovereignty on tribal territories and disparities in health, housing, food security, and child welfare, further exacerbate this crisis.
"We are hopeful that this discussion will serve as a catalyst for change," remarked Sonya Tetnowski, CEO of Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley. "By fostering collaboration among community leaders and policy makers, we aim to create lasting solutions that will ensure a world where all people, especially Indigenous women, girls, and 2-Spirit relatives are free from harm and violence."
This press conference will be the precursor to From Silence to Action, occurring on May 25, 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM, at the same location. This event will feature keynote speaker Abigail Echo Hawk, followed by a panel discussion, designed to explore innovative strategies and policy frameworks that can be implemented to combat this crisis. Panelists include justice advocates from Indigenous communities, local government officials, and advocacy organizations.
Media representatives are invited to attend and cover this press conference. For further inquiries or to RSVP, please contact Gerardo Loera at 408-840-5349, gloera@ihcscv.org.
Together, through solidarity and proactive collaboration, we can pave the way towards a safer and more just future for Indigenous communities everywhere.
Press Conference Details
Date: May 21, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM - 11:40 AM
Location: San Jose City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara St. San Jose, Ca 95113
Gerardo Loera
Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley
+1 4088405349
gloera@ihcscv.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube