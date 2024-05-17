Media Advisory: MMIP Press Conference Announcement
Indigenous Community Leaders and Policy Makers Convene at San Jose City Hall to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Crisis
We aim to create lasting solutions that will ensure a world where all people, especially, Indigenous women, girls, and 2-Spirit relatives are free from harm and violence.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 21, 2024, City Hall in San Jose, CA will be the site of a critical press conference, hosted by Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley (IHCSCV), San Jose City Councilmember Peter Ortiz and community action partners to address the urgent issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP).
“This will serve as a catalyst for change," remarked Sonya Tetnowski, CEO of Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley. "By fostering collaboration among community leaders and policy makers, we aim to create lasting solutions that will ensure a world where all people, especially, Indigenous women, girls, and 2-Spirit relatives are free from harm and violence."
What:
Press Conference: To raise awareness by bringing together Indigenous community leaders and policy makers to initiate cross-jurisdictional collaboration and tackle this crisis both locally and abroad.
When:
Tuesday, May 21, 2024 | 12 – 12:30 PM
Where:
San Jose City Hall (Outside), 200 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA 95113
Who:
Sonya Tetnowski, CEO, Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley; Councilmember Peter Ortiz; Elisa Alvarado, Red Earth Women’s Society; Teresa Castellanos, SJUSD School Board Member; Esther Peralez-Dieckmann, District Chief of Staff, Congresswoman Lofgren; Soma de Bourbon, IHC Board Member; Anecita and Jake Miller, Song and Dance.
Background:
According to alarming statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice, Indigenous women in certain tribal communities face murder rates that are 10 times the national average. The Urban Indian Health Institute's study has also highlighted California as having the 6th highest death rate of Indigenous women in urban areas. These staggering figures underscore the urgent need for concerted action and collaborative efforts.
Media Contacts:
Media representatives are invited to cover the press conference. Please RSVP:
Angel Madero, Chief of Staff, Office of Councilmember Peter Ortiz,
(408) 535-4905, angel.madero@sanjoseca.gov
Gerardo Loera
Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley
+1 408-840-5349
