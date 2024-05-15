MULTIPLAI and ConnectiviTree Forge Strategic Alliance to Drive Data & AI Innovation in Telco Industry
Driving Telco Industry Innovation: MULTIPLAI and ConnectiviTree Forge Strategic Alliance for Data & AIRUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MULTIPLAI, a top-tier European Data & AI consulting services company, and ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG, the pioneering neutral wholesale long-haul connectivity provider, proudly unveil their strategic partnership focused on Data & AI in the Telco industry.
This groundbreaking collaboration is set to address the growing challenges stemming from the global demand surge for internet and data networks, particularly with the imminent arrival of 5G technology and the critical role of AI in the data-driven landscape. Leveraging ConnectiviTree's innovative network technology, the partnership aims to fuel AI innovation by facilitating dedicated connectivity between edge data centers for real-time processing. Through this partnership, the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance and its multinational enterprise clientele will benefit from tailored AI solutions, enhancing operational efficiency and elevating customer experience.
Holger Mai, CEO of MULTIPLAI, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "Together with ConnectiviTree and their partners and enterprise customers, we will define and deliver Telco-specific AI use-cases to address current and future challenges."
ConnectiviTree's Executive Chairman Andreas Hipp, added, "MULTIPLAI’s and ConnectiviTree's visionary approach are the perfect match to disrupt the traditional telco industry."
About MULTIPLAI:
MULTIPLAI is a top-tier German challenger consulting services company, specializing in data and AI, as well as complex program management. Renowned for its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to excellence, MULTIPLAI is dedicated to driving innovation and shaping the future of industries, including Telecommunication service providers, through the power of data and AI. With a seasoned team of advisors and dedicated professionals, MULTIPLAI's vision is to be the Data & AI partner that helps businesses transform and compete in the global market. Believing that it's time to move beyond experimentation with AI and start delivering world-class products and services, MULTIPLAI empowers businesses to thrive in the digital era, unlocking new opportunities and fostering sustainable growth.
www.multiplai.de
About ConnectiviTree:
ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG is an independent and neutral data transport network provider revolutionizing the industry with its fiber-based layer 1 and 2 data transfer network solution for large Enterprise customers. Designed to facilitate fast and secure data transport with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities, ConnectiviTree's network offers a scalable and cost-effective solution for global data transport demands. With plans to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond by 2025, ConnectiviTree is committed to reshaping the landscape of global connectivity.
www.connectivitree.com
The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete on its business plan. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.
Gavin Moran
ConnectiviTree
email us here