“SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY,” WORLD PREMIERES ON MAY 17, 2024
Sustainable Travel + Human Connection Expert, Michaela Guzy’s Series Greenlit for 21 Episodes on M/LUX; Earns International Tourism Film Festival Nomination
As M/LUX continues to expand, we understand the significance of showcasing female talent like Michaela. We're thrilled to introduce another of her series, 'SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY' this May.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 117 countries and counting, Michaela Guzy, founder + creator of OTPYM Productions has been “SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY” all across the globe. In 2020, Michaela broke up and gave up her home in New York City and boarded a plane with a one-way ticket to document that it was in fact safe to travel again in her viral hit series, “SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY”. With #RevengeTravel in full force and no signs of slowing down, this jetset gypsy has lived intentionally houseless, not homeless ever since. Michaela happily lies her head on many hotel, cruise and luxury safari tent pillows around the world.
— Heather Lacouture, COO of M/LUX
As of May 2024, the series has been picked up by Modern Luxury Media's new M/LUX APP available to 135 million households on Samsung +, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, mobile iOS, and Android, as well as at mluxnetwork.com or modernluxurymedia.com. First, Michaela invites viewers to snuggle in with her to watch five episodes of “SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY in Croatia” now streaming on M/LUX, including: Zadar, Istra, the Dalmatian Coast, Kvarner and Zagreb + Dubrovnik. Stay tuned for 16 more episodes from Singapore, Kenya, Italy, London, Paris, Alaska, Seattle and Traverse City - Michigan, airing on May 17, 2024.
The Istra, Croatia episode has been nominated for an award at the International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) in Johannesburg in June 2024 (watch the nominated episode: https://mluxnetwork.lightcast.com/player/50492/647300). This is a first nomination for the series. OTPYM Productions “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy” series won Director’s Choice at ITFFA in Cape Town in 2023. The New South Wales, Australia episode is also a finalist at ITFFA in Johannesburg this June - watch the episode on M/LUX.
“During the dark days of the pandemic, when I almost lost my business, I lost my love and my home, I realized I had an important role in working alongside the travel industry to get the world back on the road again, safely. I poured my heart and soul into the ever changing storytelling around being a single woman navigating the globe as the world reopened. In a million years, I would have never guessed how viral the show would become or that I would still be houseless four years later! Every crisis breeds innovation and it's so exciting to see how “SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY” continues to evolve post pandemic,” says Michaela Guzy, Executive Producer + Curator of Local Hosts.
Guzy adds, “The real question is, can you guess where we are “SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY” next?”
For more info and travel inspo, checkout: OhThePeopleYouMeet.com/SleepingAroundSafely.com
Pack a bag + journey on,
Michaela Guzy + the OTPYM Traveling Team
ABOUT OTPYM PRODUCTIONS + MICHAELA GUZY:
MICHAELA GUZY is the founder of the female led content house, OhThePeopleYouMeet focusing on PEOPLE, PLACES + PURPOSES which she founded in 2012 after departing her corporate job as the VP/Global Travel + Strategic Development for American Express Publishing. OTPYM's production arm currently produces three shows: "OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy," "InspirationStation," "SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY," plus an exclusive Medical Tourism series.
Seasons one, two and three of her award winning docu-series, “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy," are available to 135M HH with the M/LUX APP on Samsung +, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, mobile iOS, and Android, as well as at www.mluxnetwork.com or www.modernluxurymedia.com and June 1, 2024 in flight globally on Qatar Airways. Next up: Singapore! As of May 2024, her "SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY" series has been picked up by M/LUX.
MICHAELA is asked to speak at travel industry conferences across the globe, she taught a travel storytelling course at New York University School of Professional Studies (2017-2020) and appears as a sustainable travel, human connection and wellbeing expert on multiple morning shows across the USA + Canada including: CBS New York; KTLA; PIX 11 New York; WJLA Good Morning Washington DC; HoustonLife; NBC: LA, SF, Dallas, Chicago + NYC; Miami's The CW and WTNH Good Morning Connecticut.
OTPYM PRODUCTIONS AWARDS:
- Coming in June 2024: Finalist (International Tourism Film Festival Africa, Johannesburg)
- Director’s Choice Award 2023 (International Tourism Film Festival Africa, Cape Town)
- Silver Wreath for Sustainable Tourism Advocacy 2023 (International Tourism Film Festival Africa, Cape Town)
- Finalist (The Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, New York City)
- Best in Show (Hospitality Sales & Marketing International, New York City)
PRESS INQUIRIES:
Michaela Guzy, Creator, Executive Producer + Curator of Local Hosts
Michaela@OhThePeopleYouMeet.com
M/LUX BOILER PLATE:
M/LUX, a division of Modern Luxury Media, is an advertiser supported video-on-demand platform that delivers feature-length and episodic luxury lifestyle content. Created and curated by an award-winning production team, this distinctive programming spans the best in Travel+Adventure, Art+Culture, Home+Design, Fashion+Beauty, Food+Drink, and more.
Available to 135M HH with the M/LUX APP on Samsung +, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, mobile iOS, and Android, as well as at mluxnetwork.com or modernluxurymedia.com.
M/LUX PRESS INQUIRIES:
Heather Lacouture, COO-M/LUX
hlacouture@modernluxury.com
Michaela Guzy
OhThePeopleYouMeet
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY in Zadar, Croatia