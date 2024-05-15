Nominations for the 19th Annual Connecticut Women of Innovation® Awards Open Until May 19th
The Connecticut Technology Council has extended the deadline for the 2024 Women of Innovation nominations to midnight on Sunday, May 19th.HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, U.S., May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominate an exceptional Connecticut woman in STEM by completing the WOI nomination form by midnight on May 19. Nominees are women in business, academia, research science, and the community, as well as young women pursuing STEM studies across a diverse range of professions and projects. These women and girls are innovators, role models, and leaders in their chosen fields.
Finalists are nominated by their peers, coworkers, and mentors for their professional experience, innovation, and ability to think creatively, solve problems, and demonstrate leadership. Over 800 WOI alumnae have been recognized over the years.
Save the date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 5 – 7:30 PM at The Woodwinds in Branford for the Women of Innovation 19th Awards celebration. Past events have attracted Connecticut government, business, and economic leaders, honorees, guests, and sponsors who share the goal of supporting women in STEM roles.
Finalists are selected by a volunteer Judging Committee of subject matter experts in STEM disciplines. High school, undergraduate and graduate students are chosen based on their inventiveness, accomplishments in science and technology, independent research, academic achievement, and community service. High school finalists receive scholarships to further their education.
Nominators can complete the form and submit before midnight on May 19th. Take this opportunity to nominate the deserving women you know and help spotlight their successful journey in STEM.
The 2024 award categories are: Youth Innovation & Leadership; Collegian Innovation & Leadership; Academic Innovation & Leadership; Entrepreneurial Innovation & Leadership; Research Innovation & Leadership; Corporate Innovation & Leadership – Small/Medium Business; Corporate Innovation & Leadership – Large Business; and Community Innovation & Leadership.
Finalists in the eight 2024 categories will be announced this summer. Winners in each category will be announced on the evening of the celebration.
Bento Engine, Jackson Labs, Medtronic, the State of Connecticut Department of Economic & Community Development, and VISTECH (all returning sponsors) have committed to sponsoring the 2024 Women of Innovation. WTNH News 8 is the media sponsor. Additional sponsorships are available.
For more information on how to support WOI and Women leaders in STEM through sponsorship or scholarship fund donations, contact Milena Erwin at executive.director@ct.org or Sheryl O'Connor at soconnor@wealthconductor.com.
Visit www.ct.org/womenofinnovation for more details and updates.
About the Connecticut Technology Council
The Connecticut Technology Council is a statewide member-based trade association focused on uniting and growing Connecticut’s technology community by connecting leaders and organizations and providing tech companies access to resources for growth. Formed in 1994, CTC gives a voice to all technology companies, big and small, by creating a platform for sharing ideas, challenges, and best practices. With a diverse member and partner network, CTC is a hub that brings together the state’s technology community, public sector, and service providers to network and advance Connecticut’s reputation as a tech-centered state. Programs include: CEO roundtable; Professional roundtables; Seminars on topics of interest (Cybersecurity, AI, HR, Leadership); Panel discussions and Networking events. www.ct.org
