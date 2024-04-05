Nominations are Open for the Connecticut Technology Council's 19th Annual Women of Innovation® Awards Celebration
19th Annual WOI Awards recognizes Outstanding Connecticut Women in STEM - Science, Tech, Engineering and Math - Celebrating 10/22/24 at The Woodwinds, BranfordHARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, U.S., April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut Technology Council is excited to announce the opening of nominations for the 2024 Women of Innovation awards, recognizing women innovators, role models, and leaders in STEM. Nominations are open until May 12th; nominators can submit candidates by completing the Women of Innovation Nomination Form by midnight on May 12th.
The Women of Innovation awards event will be held in person on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM at The Woodwinds in Branford, CT. The event will include networking with technology and business leaders from across the state, as well as the WOI award winners and finalists.
Held since 2006, the Women of Innovation program has created a vibrant community of women and girls passionate about making an impact, mentoring, and sharing their expertise with those pursuing career development and growth. “The Connecticut Technology Council is proud to host the Women of Innovation event with the support of our members, sponsors, and partners,” said Milena Stankova Erwin, CTC’s Executive Director. “We are excited to highlight the impact these amazing women in STEM make in Connecticut and beyond and honored to celebrate their impressive accomplishments.”
Finalists in each of eight award categories are nominated by peers, coworkers, and mentors. All nominees must currently work or study in Connecticut and meet the specific requirements in the award category in which they were nominated. The 2024 award categories are:
• Youth Innovation & Leadership
• Collegian Innovation & Leadership
• Academic Innovation & Leadership
• Entrepreneurial Innovation & Leadership
• Research Innovation & Leadership
• Corporate Innovation & Leadership – Small/Medium Business
• Corporate Innovation & Leadership – Large Business
• Community Innovation & Leadership
On the evening of the awards celebration, all finalists are honored and category winners are announced. The Youth category finalists receive scholarships to further their education and career.
To review the award categories and criteria and to complete the nomination form by the May 12th deadline, visit https://www.ct.org/womenofinnovation. Take this opportunity to nominate the trailblazers you know and help spotlight their successful journey in STEM.
For more information on how to support WOI and Women leaders in STEM through sponsorship or scholarship fund donations, contact Milena Erwin at executive.director@ct.org or Sheryl O'Connor at soconnor@wealthconductor.com.
Visit www.ct.org/womenofinnovation for more details and updates.
About the Connecticut Technology Council
CTC is a statewide member-based trade association focused on uniting and growing Connecticut’s technology community by connecting leaders and organizations and tech companies access to resources for growth. With a diverse member and partner network, CTC is a hub that brings together the state’s technology community, public sector, and service providers to network and advance Connecticut’s reputation as a tech-centered state. www.ct.org
Milena Erwin, Executive Director
Connecticut Technology Council
executive.director@ct.org