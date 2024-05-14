NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts Introduces Cutting-Edge Neurofeedback Services with Advanced Freedom 20 Equipment
"KITSAP LAKE, WA, KITSAP, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts, a leading provider of holistic healing services, is proud to announce the expansion of its offerings to include state-of-the-art Neurofeedback therapy. This addition underscores NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts' commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative solutions for mental and emotional well-being.
Neurofeedback is a non-invasive therapeutic technique that harnesses the brain's natural ability to learn and adapt. It is used to address a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD, and more. With the integration of the Freedom 20 system equipped with QeegPro software, NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts now offers clients access to advanced neurofeedback technology for personalized treatment plans.
The Freedom 20 system is renowned for its precision and effectiveness in mapping brain activity and guiding neurofeedback training sessions. Paired with QeegPro software, which provides in-depth quantitative EEG analysis, therapists at NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts can tailor interventions to target specific neural pathways, optimizing results for each individual.
"We are thrilled to introduce Neurofeedback therapy to our practice," says Kyle Kossen, Clinical Hypnotherapist and founder of NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts. "The addition of the Freedom 20 system with QeegPro software allows us to elevate our services and deliver even more impactful outcomes for our clients. Whether they're seeking relief from stress, improving focus and attention, or enhancing overall mental wellness, Neurofeedback offers a safe, drug-free solution that promotes lasting change."
Susan Holmgren, MSW, also joins the team as a technician specializing in Neurofeedback. Together, Kyle Kossen and Susan Holmgren combine expertise in hypnotherapy and neurofeedback to provide holistic, client-centered care.
Sessions are conducted in a supportive and nurturing environment, empowering individuals to unlock their full potential and achieve optimal well-being.
For more information about NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts and its expanded Neurofeedback services, please visit www.nwmind.com
About NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts:
NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts is a leading provider of holistic healing services, offering hypnotherapy, counseling, and now Neurofeedback therapy. Founded on the principles of compassion, integrity, and empowerment, NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts is dedicated to helping individuals overcome obstacles, unlock their potential, and live fulfilling lives.
