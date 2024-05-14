Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,746 in the last 365 days.

NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts Introduces Cutting-Edge Neurofeedback Services with Advanced Freedom 20 Equipment

Photograph of Kyle Kossen C.MH, Founder and Lead Hypnotherapist at NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts, a professional with expertise in hypnotherapy and empowering personal transformation

Meet Kyle Kossen C.MH, Founder and Lead Hypnotherapist at NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts. Passionate about guiding clients towards transformation and well-being through the power of hypnotherapy

"Portrait of Susan Holmgren, MSW, fostering mental health and well-being with compassion and care."

"Empowering Change: Susan Holmgren, MSW, Advocating Mental Wellness One Step at a Time. #MentalHealthAdvocate #CompassionateCare"

"An image of the Freedom 20 equipment, a sleek and advanced neurofeedback system, symbolizing innovation and progress in mental wellness."

"Revolutionize your mental well-being with our state-of-the-art Freedom 20 equipment – leading the way to a brighter, more balanced mind. ?✨ #Freedom20 #Neurofeedback"

Experience breakthroughs in mental wellness with NW Hypnotherapy & Healing Arts' latest Neurofeedback services powered by the cutting-edge Freedom 20 equipment.

We are thrilled to introduce Neurofeedback therapy to our practice”
— Kyle Kossen Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist
KITSAP LAKE, WA, KITSAP, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts, a leading provider of holistic healing services, is proud to announce the expansion of its offerings to include state-of-the-art Neurofeedback therapy. This addition underscores NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts' commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative solutions for mental and emotional well-being.

Neurofeedback is a non-invasive therapeutic technique that harnesses the brain's natural ability to learn and adapt. It is used to address a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD, and more. With the integration of the Freedom 20 system equipped with QeegPro software, NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts now offers clients access to advanced neurofeedback technology for personalized treatment plans.

The Freedom 20 system is renowned for its precision and effectiveness in mapping brain activity and guiding neurofeedback training sessions. Paired with QeegPro software, which provides in-depth quantitative EEG analysis, therapists at NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts can tailor interventions to target specific neural pathways, optimizing results for each individual.

"We are thrilled to introduce Neurofeedback therapy to our practice," says Kyle Kossen, Clinical Hypnotherapist and founder of NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts. "The addition of the Freedom 20 system with QeegPro software allows us to elevate our services and deliver even more impactful outcomes for our clients. Whether they're seeking relief from stress, improving focus and attention, or enhancing overall mental wellness, Neurofeedback offers a safe, drug-free solution that promotes lasting change."

Susan Holmgren, MSW, also joins the team as a technician specializing in Neurofeedback. Together, Kyle Kossen and Susan Holmgren combine expertise in hypnotherapy and neurofeedback to provide holistic, client-centered care.

Sessions are conducted in a supportive and nurturing environment, empowering individuals to unlock their full potential and achieve optimal well-being.

For more information about NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts and its expanded Neurofeedback services, please visit www.nwmind.com

About NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts:

NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts is a leading provider of holistic healing services, offering hypnotherapy, counseling, and now Neurofeedback therapy. Founded on the principles of compassion, integrity, and empowerment, NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts is dedicated to helping individuals overcome obstacles, unlock their potential, and live fulfilling lives.

Kyle Kossen
NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts
+1 2066729973
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts Introduces Cutting-Edge Neurofeedback Services with Advanced Freedom 20 Equipment

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more