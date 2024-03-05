NW Hypnotherapy Introduces Neurofeedback in Collaboration with Kitsap Therapists, Launches Mental Health Foundation
Meet Kyle Kossen C.MH, Founder and Lead Hypnotherapist at NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts. Passionate about guiding clients towards transformation and well-being through the power of hypnotherapy
NW Hypnotherapy Pioneers Neurofeedback Services in Partnership with Kitsap Therapists, Unveils Mental Health & Substance Abuse Awareness Foundation
Collaboration is key in mental health. By integrating Neurofeedback with existing therapeutic models, we amplify the impact, providing a more holistic approach to well-being.”POULSBO, WA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts, a trailblazer in holistic health and wellness services, proudly announces the launch of cutting-edge Neurofeedback services in partnership with therapists across the Kitsap Peninsula in Washington State. Simultaneously, the center is thrilled to introduce its non-profit arm, the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Awareness Foundation, dedicated to promoting mental health and substance abuse awareness.
— Susan Holmgren MSW., Technician
Led by Clinical Hypnotherapist Kyle Kossen and Technician Susan Holmgren MSW., NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts is revolutionizing the therapeutic landscape by introducing advanced brain mapping through state-of-the-art Electroencephalography (EEG) technology. This innovative service promises unparalleled insights into brain activity, transforming the diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions.
Discover Advanced Brain Mapping: Embrace the future of mental health with NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts' Neurofeedback services. Our cutting-edge EEG technology enables precise mapping of brain activity in real-time, providing revolutionary insights into cognitive function, emotional well-being, and neurological health.
"Understanding the intricate patterns of our minds is the first step towards profound healing. Our Neurofeedback services offer a unique lens into the complexity of the human brain." - Kyle Kossen, Clinical Hypnotherapist
A Holistic Approach for Therapists: NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts' Neurofeedback services are designed to seamlessly integrate with therapists' existing models. Acting as an adjunct to traditional therapy, this innovative approach enhances the overall effectiveness of therapeutic interventions, fostering a comprehensive and tailored healing experience.
"Collaboration is key in mental health. By integrating Neurofeedback with existing therapeutic models, we amplify the impact, providing a more holistic approach to well-being." - Susan Holmgren MSW., Technician
Expanding Therapeutic Horizons: In addition to Neurofeedback, NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts continues to offer Virtual Reality (VR) therapy and Hypnotherapy. These complementary modalities, combined with advanced brain mapping, provide a multifaceted approach to address a wide range of mental health challenges.
Introducing the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Awareness Foundation: NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts proudly announces the establishment of the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Awareness Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to raising awareness, destigmatizing mental health and substance abuse issues, and providing support for those in need.
"Mental health is not a destination but a journey. Let's break the stigma and build a foundation of understanding, compassion, and support for those navigating their journey." - NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts
Why Choose NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts?
• Experienced Team: Rely on a team of healthcare professionals committed to delivering the highest standard of care.
• Advanced Technology: Access the latest EEG technology for accurate and reliable results.
• Patient-Centric Approach: Experience comfort, informative sessions, and tailored care that meets unique individual needs.
Embark on the Journey to Holistic Healing: Therapists and individuals alike are invited to explore the transformative possibilities of Neurofeedback and our comprehensive therapeutic offerings. NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts stands at the forefront of mental health innovation, combining technology and expertise to revolutionize the path to well-being.
Supporting Mental Health and Substance Abuse Awareness: Join us in our mission by supporting the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Awareness Foundation. Stay tuned for upcoming events, initiatives, and resources aimed at fostering a more compassionate and informed community.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Kyle Kossen [Kossenk@nwmind.com] [(206)672-9973]
About NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts
NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts is a leading provider of holistic health and wellness services, offering transformative solutions through Neurofeedback, Virtual Reality therapy, and Hypnotherapy. Led by Clinical Hypnotherapist Kyle Kossen and Technician Susan Holmgren MSW., our experienced team is dedicated to enhancing the overall well-being of individuals on the Kitsap Peninsula and beyond. The center proudly supports the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Awareness Foundation, a non-profit committed to raising awareness and providing support for mental health and substance abuse challenges.
Kyle Kossen
NW Hypnotherapy and Healing Arts
+1 206-201-4855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube