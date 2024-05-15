Boom & Bucket Equips BattleBots: Gearing Up the Leader in Robot Entertainment
Boom & Bucket sponsors BattleBots, supplying crucial heavy equipment for the arena, supporting STEM education, and enhancing the thrilling robot combat show.AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boom & Bucket, the leading online digital dealer of used construction equipment and heavy machinery, is proud to announce a sponsorship with BattleBots, the epic robot combat television series and live show running in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boom & Bucket has stepped up to provide heavy equipment, instrumental in maintaining the thrilling BattleBots arena where engineering marvels are showcased and tested in combat.
Aaron Kline, COO and Cofounder of Boom & Bucket emphasized, “Our sponsorship with BattleBots goes beyond the arena; it's about laying the foundation for future innovators in science and engineering. By providing the team with high-quality equipment for the show, we are setting the stage for a spectacle of technology and education. My own kids love this show, and we’re proud to partner with a series that gets kids excited about STEM careers.”
Reliable Equipment Support for BattleBots
BattleBots can depend on Boom & Bucket to meet their equipment needs with reliability and expertise. This unwavering support underscores the strength of our sponsorship and Boom & Bucket's role as a cornerstone in the operational success of BattleBots' live events and television production. Our commitment to providing robust and reliable machinery ensures that BattleBots continues to deliver the high-octane entertainment and educational value it's known for.
The collaboration between Boom & Bucket and BattleBots is a testament to both organizations' commitment to promoting the importance of science and engineering through practical applications and entertainment. This sponsorship not only makes for an electrifying viewer experience but also serves as a platform to educate and inspire future generations in STEM fields.
"BattleBots has long been a showcase of innovation and engineering talent," said Greg Munson, President at BattleBots. "Thanks to Boom & Bucket's provision of essential equipment, we're equipped to enhance our events and television series further. Their reliable machinery plays a key role in enabling the thrilling robot combat our global audience loves."
About Boom & Bucket
Boom & Bucket is the premier digital dealer in the heavy equipment market, transforming the way professionals buy and sell used machinery. Our platform, driven by pioneering technology and a commitment to customer satisfaction, simplifies and enriches the equipment trading experience. We are a team of industry experts dedicated to building a modern, trustworthy marketplace, making Boom & Bucket the ultimate destination for all your heavy equipment needs.
About BattleBots
BattleBots is the ultimate robot combat sport, aired to an enthusiastic global fanbase. The show features the best bot builders from across the globe as they pit their creations against each other in the BattleBox arena.
