Boom & Bucket Announces 2026 Student Scholarship Program to Support Future Heavy Equipment Professionals

Empowering the Next Generation of Skilled Workers with Financial Support for Education

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boom and Bucket, a leading online marketplace for buying and selling heavy machinery, , is proud to launch its 2026 Student Scholarship Program, awarding $1,000 to students pursuing heavy machinery-related education at colleges and trade schools across the United States and Canada.Investing in the Future of the Heavy Equipment IndustryAt Boom & Bucket , we believe education is key to building the next generation of skilled professionals. Our CEO’s entrepreneurial journey—building and selling a startup in under three years and leading a team of over 200—was made possible by access to education. Now we’re giving back to help students enter and excel in the heavy equipment industry.“We want to remove financial barriers for passionate students pursuing careers in the heavy equipment industry. This scholarship is our way of investing in the industry’s future,” said Adam Lawrence, CEO of Boom & Bucket.Scholarship Details- Award: $1,000- Eligibility: Students currently enrolled or planning to enroll in a heavy machinery-related program at a college or trade school in the U.S. or Canada- Deadline: March 31, 2026, by 12:00 PM Central Time- Selection Date: April 22, 2026- Award Distribution: Funds will be sent directly to the scholarship winner’s school for tuitionHow to ApplyTo apply, students must submit either:- A 500+ word essay or- A 2-minute videoApplicants should introduce themselves and highlight their passion for the heavy equipment industry. Submissions should demonstrate enthusiasm, clarity, and commitment to the field.A Commitment to Industry GrowthBoom & Bucket is committed to supporting future industry leaders by making education more accessible. The scholarship program is part of a broader initiative to build a skilled and sustainable workforce for the heavy equipment industry.Meet Previous Winners- Luke Quesenberry – Pittsburg State University- Carter Daly – Kent State UniversityWith each scholarship cycle, Boom & Bucket remains committed to empowering future industry leaders, ensuring that the next generation has the resources to succeed.About Boom & BucketBoom and Bucket is on a mission to build the most trusted buying and selling experience for used equipment. Sellers enjoy effective, effortless sales backed by modern insights and world-class market data. Buyers get a unique blend of warranties, inspections, financing, and shipping that makes buying used equipment fast and reliable, all of which is backed by our 5-star customer service team. With a commitment to transparency, no hidden costs, and nationwide shipping within 7 days, Boom and Bucket is raising the bar for used equipment sales across the globe. For more information visit www.boomandbucket.com For more information or to apply for the scholarship, visit Boom & Bucket’s Scholarship Page

