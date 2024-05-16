Insight Works Launches Enhanced Planning Pack v3.4 for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Revolutionize production scheduling with Routing Analysis in Dynamics 365 Business Central's Enhanced Planning Pack. It offers actual vs expected time comparison, integrated with Shop Floor Insight for comprehensive analysis. Streamline operations for efficiency. Optimize production with the Visual Multi-Level BOM in Business Central's Enhanced Planning Pack. It provides a clear layout of your Bill of Materials, aiding in understanding production components, costs, and supply-demand info. Streamline planning and drive efficiency Streamline procurement with the Purchase Plan feature in Business Central's Enhanced Planning Pack. Gain visibility across locations and companies, manage vendor relationships efficiently, and analyze sales and purchase history. Plan purchases effectively.

The Enhanced Planning Pack v3.4 optimizes production, routing analysis, and forecasting, ensuring full integration with Business Central 24.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Works unveiled the Enhanced Planning Pack v3.4 for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, introducing advanced features that optimize production, routing analysis, forecasting, and ensuring full integration with the latest Business Central 24 update.

Insight Works, a leader in developing comprehensive Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central applications for the manufacturing and distribution sectors, announced the release of the Enhanced Planning Pack v3.4 today. This latest update offers significant improvements and new features to streamline production analysis, routing analysis, forecasting flexibility, and item planning.

As an established Independent Software Vendor (ISV), Insight Works continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with Business Central, providing end-to-end solutions that enhance operational efficiency and business growth. The Enhanced Planning Pack v3.4 is fully compatible with the latest Business Central 24 update, ensuring users can access cutting-edge features and functionality.

Key Updates in Enhanced Planning Pack v3.4 Include:

- Optimize Production Analysis: The new Production Order Analysis Worksheet enhances costing and variance management by allowing for a detailed analysis of production orders.

- Refine Routing Analysis: Improve labor analysis with the ability to filter by routing version in routing analysis, enhancing the precision of operational insights.

- Boost Forecasting Flexibility: The Enhanced Forecasting Worksheet now supports scenarios with fewer than 24 data periods, ensuring more flexible and adaptable forecasting.

- Install with Business Central 24: Improved support for Business Central 24, ensuring full compatibility with new features.

- Efficient Item Planning Review: Simplified Item Planning Review interface creates a cleaner layout and improves usability.

Neufeld, Director of Marketing at Insight Works, commented on the release, “With Enhanced Planning Pack v3.4, we are excited to offer our users compatibility with the latest Business Central platform and significant enhancements that streamline critical business processes. This version empowers businesses to achieve more with less, ensuring that every functionality enhancement translates to real-world productivity gains.”

To learn more about the Enhanced Planning Pack app from Insight Works, please visit https://PlanningForDynamics.com. Alternatively, contact your Microsoft Partner to know how the Enhanced Planning Pack can help optimize your operations.

About Insight Works

Since 2008, Insight Works has been a prominent Independent Software Vendor (ISV), initially specializing in Microsoft NAV before transitioning to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central in 2018.

Headquartered in Canada with substantial operations in North America and the Netherlands, Insight Works actively supports European markets. Their extensive network of over 500 Microsoft Partners globally ensures top-tier support and service, facilitating seamless system integration and continuous application enhancement.

To learn more, visit www.dmsiworks.com.