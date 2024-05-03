TechWorks 2024: Unleashing the Power of Dynamics 365 Business Central

Join us in Toronto on September 25-26 for a leading conference on Dynamics 365 Business Central

This event is dedicated to Insight Works resellers, VARs, and end-users, focusing on building technical skills for deploying Business Central applications in Manufacturing and Distribution sectors.” — Brian Neufeld, Director of Marketing at Insight Works

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Works announces its inaugural technical conference, TechWorks 2024, set for September 25-26, 2024, at Vantage Venues in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This pioneering event is dedicated to Insight Works resellers, VARs, and end-users and focuses on enhancing technical competencies in deploying Dynamics 365 Business Central applications, particularly within the Manufacturing and Distribution sectors.

TechWorks 2024 actively enhances attendees’ technical understanding, featuring in-depth sessions on Insight Works products such as Warehouse Insight, Dynamic Ship, Shop Floor Insight, MxAPS, and Product Configurator. Participants will benefit from technical training, engaging discussions, and Q&A sessions, fostering a thorough understanding of application deployment and management.

TechWorks 2024 is not just another conference. It’s a strategic platform for VARs aiming to expand their service offerings and end-users seeking to optimize their Business Central environment. With a special focus on practical deployment strategies and customization techniques, TechWorks 2024 promises to deliver actionable insights and best practices that you can implement immediately in your operations.

Proudly sponsored by EasyPost, Banyan Technology, SPS Commerce, Datalogic, and Honeywell, the conference is an essential convergence for networking, learning, and advancing technical expertise. These partnerships reflect our commitment to providing an inclusive, cutting-edge learning environment.

For those looking to stay ahead of technological advancements and enhance operational efficiency, TechWorks 2024 is an essential date in your calendar. Join us in Toronto to explore how your organization can leverage these cutting-edge solutions to drive productivity and innovation in the Manufacturing and Distribution arenas.

Learn more about TechWorks 2024 at https://insightworks.events.

About Insight Works

Insight Works is an established Independent Software Vendor (ISV) specializing in developing cutting-edge Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central applications. By focusing on end-to-end solutions for manufacturing and distribution industries, Insight Works creates apps that extend the functionality of Business Central, empowering users to enhance efficiency, productivity, and growth. With a global network of over 550 Microsoft Partners, Insight Works provides unparalleled service and support to clients worldwide while directly catering to end-users.

Headquartered in Canada and supported by remote offices in the United States and the Netherlands, Insight Works has garnered numerous accolades over the past six years for outstanding company growth and commitment to excellence. Their international presence enables them to understand and address the evolving demands of the global market, reaffirming their dedication to offering exceptional value to customers and partners across the globe.

Visit www.dmsiworks.com for more information.