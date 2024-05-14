Arizona Solar Wave Wants to Know How Consumers Feel About the Solar Industry
The company wants to help protect homeowners
Hard-selling tactics go against our mission to help homeowners solve their energy problems with solar solutions. We want to protect consumers from those who may not have their best interests in mind.”MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Solar Wave, a Mesa, AZ company, recently reached out to consumers to ask them about their feelings about the solar industry. Using social media, Arizona Solar Wave asked homeowners to agree to a 5-minute meet & greet with a solar consultant to talk about their experience with solar. It is not a solar consultation; it is a short chat to learn more about how the experience the solar industry in Arizona. After the chat concludes, the consultant will present the homeowner with a voucher for a 2-night stay at their choice of destinations offered by a travel partner, valued at up to $375. All that is required is for them to take a picture with the consultant and share it on your social media page tagging Arizona Solar Wave.
— Bryan McCormick, owner of Arizona Solar Wave
In recent times, some solar companies have employed tactics that have come across as ‘too good to be true’ or fraudulent. Consumers see offers of FREE solar and that the government will pay for solar — neither of which is true. Another tactic some solar salespeople are using is pressuring the consumer that they must sign now or lose their chance at the offering. Arizona Solar Wave believes these tactics harm the industry — they want to protect consumers while they increase clean, renewable solar adoption in their state.
“Hard-selling tactics go against our mission,” stated Bryan McCormick, owner of Arizona Solar Wave. “Our goal is to help homeowners solve their energy problems with solar solutions — that they can understand and afford. We want to protect consumers from those who may not have their best interests in mind.”
Arizona Solar Wave is dedicated to making the process simple with a team of consultants, financing options, installers, and an entire team of dedicated professionals. The company’s business model is based on using the smallest amount of capital to create the greatest amount of return on behalf of our customers. For over 25 years, they have served Arizonans by under promising and overdelivering which has led to long-term success of each of their projects!
Arizona Solar Wave’s consultative process strives to help residential homeowners attain the best return on investment as they transition from fossil fuels to solar energy. Their highly trained advisors assist customers to size the solar system to custom fit their home, explore several financing options, and make a recommendation based on the customer’s best interests, discuss tax credits that may be available, and highlight the expected short, medium, and long-term savings — even the effect that solar may have on their property value. By switching to solar, customers enjoy more predictable energy costs and, with a backup battery, add resiliency against electric grid outages. Arizona Solar Wave serves communities throughout Arizona. For more information, go to arizonasolarwave.com
About Arizona Solar Wave
Arizona Solar Wave was founded in 1999 by Arizona lifetime resident Bryan McCormick! Bryan is an electrical engineer with a strong work ethic and a commitment to providing solutions to homeowners that stand the test of time. The staff is made up of journeyman electricians, engineers, and other dedicated professionals. The company is committed to the economic vitality of their Arizona community and believe in hiring locally.
Being able to turn every project that they take on into a lifelong client relationship is one of the company goals. Arizona Solar Wave has the experience and expertise to help make homeowner’s and business owner’s dream of having a smart, grid-resilient property a reality.
# # #
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other