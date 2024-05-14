ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is recognizing this May as Better Hearing and Speech Month by reminding consumers of the importance of having their hearing tested and offering tips for those considering the purchase of a hearing aid.

“We encourage all consumers, particularly older Georgians, to consult with a medical professional and do their research before purchasing any sort of medical device or product to address hearing loss or other common health concerns,” said Carr.

In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) established a new regulatory category for over-the-counter hearing aids. Additional types of hearing-aid products include medically prescribed hearing aids that are fitted by an audiologist or doctor and personal sound amplification products. With the recent rule from the FDA, consumers may not be aware of the difference in uses or return and refund policies for over-the-counter hearing aids versus more traditional devices and products.

It is important to note that hearing loss can impact other aspects of a person’s health and well-being, particularly if left untreated. The use of hearing aids may help to reduce the risks of common problems associated with aging, such as dementia, depression, and falls.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips to those considering the purchase of a hearing aid: