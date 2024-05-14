Carr Recognizes Better Hearing and Speech Month
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is recognizing this May as Better Hearing and Speech Month by reminding consumers of the importance of having their hearing tested and offering tips for those considering the purchase of a hearing aid.
“We encourage all consumers, particularly older Georgians, to consult with a medical professional and do their research before purchasing any sort of medical device or product to address hearing loss or other common health concerns,” said Carr.
In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) established a new regulatory category for over-the-counter hearing aids. Additional types of hearing-aid products include medically prescribed hearing aids that are fitted by an audiologist or doctor and personal sound amplification products. With the recent rule from the FDA, consumers may not be aware of the difference in uses or return and refund policies for over-the-counter hearing aids versus more traditional devices and products.
It is important to note that hearing loss can impact other aspects of a person’s health and well-being, particularly if left untreated. The use of hearing aids may help to reduce the risks of common problems associated with aging, such as dementia, depression, and falls.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips to those considering the purchase of a hearing aid:
- Have your hearing evaluated by a medical professional, such as an ear, nose and throat specialist (otolaryngologist), ear specialist (otologist), or any licensed physician. These professionals can inform you of proper hearing aid usage and any associated risks and screen you for underlying conditions that may be contributing to hearing loss and need to be addressed.
- Check the Better Business Bureau’s website (bbb.org) to ensure you are getting a hearing aid from a trusted source.
- Understand the level of services provided with the purchase of a hearing aid. Get all terms in writing, including what is covered in the price, extra charges, warranties and refund policies.
- If you have hearing loss, a personal sound amplification device or over-the-counter hearing aid is likely not a good option. Those products are less expensive but can further impair hearing if not used correctly.
- Stay up-to-date on hearing aid regulations by visiting the FDA’s website.