Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Celebrates 50 Years At Party On The Square
More Family Entertainment Than Ever, Live Music & Crafty Fun For All AgesGEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY, US, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown/Scott County Tourism celebrates its 50th birthday bash in Downtown Georgetown with free live music, food vendors, crafty-fun and more family entertainment than ever before!
Free Saturday Live Music
Party on the Square returns to Downtown Georgetown May 25th 7-10 pm! Enjoy live music from Ohio’s hottest party-band, The Players Club, as they set up Georgetown for a summer of community fun! Enjoy more family entertainment than ever before with a lego building station by Green Blanket Media, balloon art by Party Animal Balloons and roaming entertainment by Ezra Papp. Craft your own custom hat with the Kylico Traveling Hat Bar and fill your belly with delicious eats & drinks from Bringin’ the Heat BBQ, Taqueria Garcia, Trindy’s, Country Boy Brewing, Chinkapin Brewing, Spotz Gelato & Cotton Candy Creations. Raffle prizes will also be given out to participants of the ongoing Horsey Hundred cycling event.
50 Years of Tourism
Celebrating its 50th year, Georgetown/Scott County Tourism has dedicated itself to bringing visitors to our amazing community in the heart of the Bluegrass. From filling rooms at our selection of 20 name-brand hotels to promoting our amazing area attractions, cuisine & culture, this “Birthday-Bash” at Party on the Square is a cheers to our amazing community and an exciting start to another 50 years of fun in Georgetown & Scott County, Kentucky!
Party on the Square is a free, community-wide event that takes place 7 to 10 p.m., rain or shine, at the square in Downtown Georgetown – famous as the birthplace of bourbon, where Baptist minister Elijah Craig first distilled spirits in Kentucky.
This free event is brought to you by: Georgetown/Scott County Tourism, Celebrate Georgetown, Commonwealth Credit Union, Distinctive Living - Avery Bussell, Realtor, Georgetown Community Hospital and Whitaker Bank.
For more information about our concerts: www.georgetownky.com/georgetown-concert-series
More reasons to spend time in Georgetown may be found at: www.georgetownky.com
ABOUT GEORGETOWN, KY | Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting in the midst of Horse Country, Kentucky’s fastest growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse - Best of the Bluegrass and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved VIctorian-era downtown is filled with dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants. “Only here” attractions: Yuko-en Japanese-style strolling garden and Heirlooms & Gretchen's authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail; Kentucky Proud family-fun and u-pick farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall GReek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Coming soon: Limestone Distillery, Blue Run Spirits Distillery. Accommodations: 60+ unique stays, 20 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds. www.facebook.com/gotogtown
