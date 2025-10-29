Georgetown Celebrates its 250th Birthday with a Year-Long Party

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgetown is throwing a whale of a birthday party beginning November 1st and continuing for a full year. After all it’s not every day a city turns two-and-a-half centuries old, and what a two-and-a-half centuries it has been.What began in 1775 as a rude frontier settlement by a group of Pennsylvania transplants has morphed into a thriving Bluegrass city that is home not only to bourbon and horses, but to Georgetown College and Toyota Motor Company. Now that’s something to celebrate.It’s only fitting that the Georgetown and Scott County Museum kick off the festivities on November 1st (11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.) with a special exhibition on the area’s pre-history (yes, dinosaurs may once have roamed here and the fossil exhibit proves it.)Adults and kids alike can take part in a scavenger hunt to see who can find the museum objects first, and prizes will be awarded to those who find all the objects. Save room for post-museum munching as downtown restaurants will have some special birthday offers of their own.On November 8th at 4:00 p.m., the Scott County Public Library will host Military History Group: The War of 1812 in the West. Author David Kirkpatrick, will lead a discussion about The War of 1812 in the West: From Fort Detroit to New Orleans, the ultimate victory of American forces during the war.On November 10th, the focus will shift from joyous to serious in the Ward Room of Georgetown College's Ensor Learning Center, as a panel of academics from the college’s political science and mathematics departments, along with Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, participate in NEXUS: Gerrymandering. They will discuss the controversial practice of gerrymandering in setting congressional districts which is sure to generate a lot of interest prior to the 2026 mid-term elections.On November 13th (6:00–7:00 p.m.), the Scott County Public Library presents From Hemp to Hybrids: The Story of Money in Scott County. Join historian Dr. Lindsey Apple for a fascinating look at how Georgetown’s economy evolved from agricultural roots to a global manufacturing hub, tracing the community’s economic development journey.A party isn’t a party without dancing, and we will have it courtesy of the Mystic Wind Choctaw Social Dance Troupe (November 15th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Scott County Public Library.) After the troupe performs traditional dances, guests will be invited to join in a drum circle where they will hear about the history, language and culture of the Choctaw.For a totally immersive experience, they will also enjoy a performance of Native American flute interludes from Fred Nez Keams. In case you are unfamiliar with Keams, he is a musician and flute-maker originally from the Navajo Nation in New Mexico who now resides in Kentucky.But the day doesn’t end here. In a dual celebration honoring Georgetown’s 250th anniversary and Native American Heritage Month, a stick ball game (the Native American precursor to lacrosse) will take place at 3:00 p.m. on the grounds at Ward Hall.Next, mark your calendars for November 17th as bourbon fans gather at Local Feed to raise a glass to a true local legend at Elijah Craig’s Birthday Bash. Celebrate the Father of Bourbon at this exclusive, limited-ticket event. Sip on a thoughtfully curated Elijah Craig bourbon tasting, savor mouthwatering bites, and bask in the true spirit of Kentucky. Tickets will be available soon—stay tuned!Also in November, attention turns to pioneer history in the form of one of the commonwealth’s first daughters. On November 20th, the Scott County Historical Society and the Kentucky Humanities Council Chautauqua Program bring to life the story of Daniel and Rebecca Boone’s fourth child Jemima, who helped pioneer two American frontiers in Kentucky and Missouri.Betsy B. Smith will take on the persona of Jemima for the event which will be held at the Mills Presidential Residence, the home of the Georgetown College President.Closing out this year’s calendar will be two events sure to attract attention. Throughout the months of November and December, the Scott County Historical Society will hold a History Scavenger Hunt. Details will be announced closer to the starting date of the hunt, but it will encourage participants to discover names and places in the county that reflect its rich history.The final event of the calendar year will take place on December 14th from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in Scott County Public Library’s Meeting Room F. The ABCs of Bourbon will focus on one of Kentucky’s signature products which is said to have had its genesis right here in Scott County. Come join us and learn about bourbon’s past, present and future from an expert.The party will continue through November of 2026, so stay tuned for details of more events focusing on Georgetown’s and Scott County’s 250th Birthday Celebration.Stay informed about future events by following the Georgetown 250 Facebook page for the latest updates throughout the year.

