Confronting Combat Stress: A Dedicated Discussion on PTSD at the U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit
Veteran Health and Mental Wellness Take Priority
Sharing my story isn’t just about healing myself—it’s about helping others see that they are not alone, that there is hope and effective treatment available.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the groundbreaking U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit scheduled for June 5-7, 2024, a significant emphasis will be placed on addressing the critical mental health challenges faced by veterans, particularly post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
— Samuel Cook, Founder of The Borderlands Foundation
The summit, taking place at the Residence Inn Arlington Capital View and Andrews Air Force Base MD, includes a focused Veterans Forum which will delve into the vital issues of Veteran mental health and wellness.
Veterans Mental Health Focus:
The Veterans Forum will host a series of sessions dedicated to mental health, bringing together leading psychologists, therapists, and Veteran advocates to discuss the latest advancements in treating PTSD and other service-related mental health issues. These sessions aim to highlight innovative therapies, best practices in mental health care, and the development of supportive community networks for Veterans.
The forum aims not only to educate and inform but also to foster an environment of support and understanding that encourages Veterans to seek help and society to provide it.
Glenn Sturm US Army active duty and in the reserves for well over 30 years: "These discussions at the summit are crucial. They help us evolve the support systems and ensure that mental health care for Veterans is adaptive, innovative, and, above all, accessible."
Event Highlights Include:
• Panel Discussion: A panel featuring mental health experts, Veteran advocates, and rehabilitated Veterans discussing "Community Support Systems and Their Impact on Mental Health Recovery."
• Innovative Therapy Workshops: Hands-on sessions demonstrating the effectiveness of various therapies including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), EMDR, and group therapy.
• Policy Making for Mental Health: Discussions on improving mental health policies that support Veterans needs at the federal and community levels.
• Wellness Activities: Integrating wellness activities such as yoga and meditation to showcase holistic approaches to mental health care.
"Understanding and treating PTSD is not just a medical necessity but a societal obligation. At this summit, we're bridging the gap between latest research and practical, accessible therapies for our Veterans," said Samuel Cook, American entrepreneur, and founder of the Borderlands Foundation. "Sharing my story isn’t just about healing myself—it’s about helping others see that they are not alone, that there is hope and effective treatment available."
About the U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit:
The Summit is a collaborative platform designed to address the most pressing issues faced by the defense communities and Veterans of the U.S. and Ukraine. By bringing together experts from various fields, the summit aims to foster a deeper understanding and develop strategic solutions that benefit global security and Veteran welfare.
About Borderlands Foundation:
The Borderlands Foundation is committed to supporting Ukrainian war heroes through comprehensive rehabilitation programs and therapy for PTSD. With initiatives like the charity golf tournament, the foundation aims to foster unity, healing, and support for those who have served their countries bravely. For more information, please visit The Borderlands Foundation Website - https://summit.borderlands.com.ua/landing-page
About Glenn W. Sturm:
Glenn W. Sturm is an esteemed legal professional, author, astrophotographer, and philanthropist. He holds a JD with honors from the University of Florida, where he also was a member of the faculty, where he taught corporate finance. His legal career spans corporate and securities law, with notable roles including Corporate Chairman and founder/CEO of Netzee, Inc. Beyond law, Sturm has served over 30 years as a US Army officer and has battled an incurable cancer since 2009. He authored a best selling book, "Cancer Set Me Free" (https://glennsturm.com/). Glenn is an avid astrophotographer, and he continues to inspire through his challenges and achievements.
Event Registration and Contact Information:
To register for the summit or the charity golf tournament, or for more information, interviews, or inquiries about the event, please contact the team at the Borderlands Foundation.
Website link: https://golf.borderlands.com.ua/en
Contact:
Dmytro Terpylo
Director of Operations
The Borderlands Foundation
Tel: +38 050 444 7152 (Signal, WhatsApp)
Email: dmytro.terpylo@borderlands.com.ua
Media Relations:
Tamara Zykova
The Borderlands Foundation
Tell: +380672350404 (Whats app, Telegram, Viber, Signal)
email: tamara.zykova@borderlands.com.ua
Tamara Zykova
Borderlands Foundation
+380 67 235 0404
email us here
