Magellan Solutions, USA Inc. and FINOFR Announce Partnership
Credit unions and regional banks can now deploy services from both companies to enhance loan services for their customers
Together, our solutions will provide organizations with the right tools, best practices and talented people to support their customers at every step of the lending process.”MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magellan Solutions, USA Inc. a leading business process outsourcing provider of customer management solutions, and FINOFR, an award-winning digital lending platform, today announced a reciprocal partnership to refer each company’s services for banking and credit union clients. This dual-referral agreement enables each company to act as extensions of each other’s sales team.
— Mark Dee, CEO, Magellan Solutions, USA Inc.
“Magellan is committed to delivering an outstanding customer experience with every interaction, which is why this partnership with FINOFR is a natural fit for both organizations and our clients,” said Mark Dee, CEO, Magellan Solutions, USA Inc. “Together, our solutions will provide organizations with the right tools, best practices and talented people to support their customers at every step of the lending process.”
A U.S. Veteran-owned business, Magellan Solutions, USA Inc. creates integrated platforms for business process outsourcing, which include multiple customer channels and process support, delivering stellar service across channels and locations around the world. Widely used by credit unions, regional banks and SMEs with lean teams, Magellan’s services enable organizations to enhance their customer service experience.
“We’re pleased to enter a joint-referral agreement with our friends at Magellan,” said Keith Kelly, FINOFR CEO and Co-founder. “This partnership represents a meaningful opportunity for our organizations to work together to bring a higher level of digital efficiency and quality customer service to the industry.”
FINOFR offers financial institutions a seamless digital lending platform that provides a wide array of intuitive personal finance options to streamline the lending experience. With minimal time and information, consumers can apply for home loans, auto loans, credit cards and more. A personalized, secure and hassle-free user experience empowers the applicant to review and accept eligible loan offers instantaneously.
Both Magellan Solutions, USA Inc. and FINOFR will be attending the Mortgage Bankers Association National Secondary Conference May 19-22 in New York City. To learn more about the partnership and services, schedule a meeting by emailing: kziolkowski@magellansolutionsusa.com.
About Magellan Solutions, USA Inc.
A certified veteran and minority owned company, Magellan Solutions, USA Inc. is a full contact center and business process outsourcing service provider with U.S. onshore capabilities in California, Texas and Florida, and offshore capabilities in Manila, Philippines. Since its founding in 2005, Magellan Solutions, USA Inc. has provided services to both the commercial and government sectors, including IT and software engineering, healthcare business operations, energy demand, contact center and business process outsourcing. Magellan Solutions, USA Inc. empowers organizations to improve their performance and effectiveness by providing them with smart, innovative contract management and robust end-to-end support services solutions. For more information, visit www.magellansolutionsusa.com.
About FINOFR
FINOFR gives consumers control of their financial future by providing personal finance options all in one place, while also streamlining the information-gathering process for lenders. With minimal time and information, applicants can apply for home loans, auto loans, credit cards and more. An automated approval process allows the applicant to review and accept eligible offers instantaneously. For more information, visit FINOFR.com.
Kevin Ziolkowski
Magellan Solutions USA Inc.
+1 800-511-9981
kziolkowski@magellansolutionsusa.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn