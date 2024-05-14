The Storage Acquisition Group Doubles Down with Massive Self-Storage Portfolio Acquisition
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is thrilled to announce our second successful closing of the 'True Storage Portfolio', consisting of a remarkable 10-facility self-storage collection. These Class A facilities are located in Massachusetts, Maine, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire. This expansive acquisition showcases TSAG's adeptness in handling intricate self-storage transactions.
This strategic acquisition demonstrates TSAG's ability to secure high-quality self-storage facilities in key markets. The transaction was expertly guided by a team of TSAG advisors, including Bill Sitar, Esq., John Cranley, Andrew Burchinsky, and CEO and President Monty Spencer. Their extensive experience and market knowledge ensured a smooth and successful process for all parties involved.
About The Storage Acquisition Group
The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is a leading industry expert in the acquisition and sale of self-storage facilities. TSAG's unique four-tiered approach (Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support) streamlines the sales process for owners, maximizing their profits while eliminating the need for traditional listing.
For more information about The Storage Acquisition Group, please visit www.TheStorageAcquisitionGroup.com or contact 757-867-8777.
