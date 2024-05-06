The Storage Acquisition Group Facilitates Acquisition of True Storage in Providence, RI
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of True Storage, a self-storage facility located at 80 Dupont Drive, Providence, RI 02907. The facility boasts 65,642 square feet of rentable space and encompasses 749 units.
This strategic acquisition demonstrates TSAG's ability to secure high-quality self-storage facilities in key markets. The transaction was expertly guided by a team of TSAG advisors, including Bill Sitar, Esq., John Cranley, Andrew Burchinsky, and CEO and President Monty Spencer. Their extensive experience and market knowledge ensured a smooth and successful process for all parties involved.
“True Storage presents a valuable opportunity in the growing Providence market,” says Monty Spencer, CEO and President of The Storage Acquisition Group. “We are confident that this well-maintained facility will continue to thrive under new ownership.”
About The Storage Acquisition Group
The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is a leading industry expert in the acquisition and sale of self-storage facilities. TSAG's unique four-tiered approach (Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support) streamlines the sales process for owners, maximizing their profits while eliminating the need for traditional listing.
For more information about The Storage Acquisition Group, please visit www.TheStorageAcquisitionGroup.com or contact 757-867-8777.
