The Storage Acquisition Group Facilitates Acquisition of True Storage in Providence, RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, USA, May 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of True Storage, a self-storage facility located at 80 Dupont Drive, Providence, RI 02907 . The facility boasts 65,642 square feet of rentable space and encompasses 749 units.This strategic acquisition demonstrates TSAG's ability to secure high-quality self-storage facilities in key markets. The transaction was expertly guided by a team of TSAG advisors, including Bill Sitar, Esq., John Cranley, Andrew Burchinsky, and CEO and President Monty Spencer. Their extensive experience and market knowledge ensured a smooth and successful process for all parties involved.“True Storage presents a valuable opportunity in the growing Providence market,” says Monty Spencer, CEO and President of The Storage Acquisition Group. “We are confident that this well-maintained facility will continue to thrive under new ownership.”About The Storage Acquisition GroupThe Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is a leading industry expert in the acquisition and sale of self-storage facilities. TSAG's unique four-tiered approach ( Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support ) streamlines the sales process for owners, maximizing their profits while eliminating the need for traditional listing.For more information about The Storage Acquisition Group, please visit www.TheStorageAcquisitionGroup.com or contact 757-867-8777.