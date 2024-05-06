Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,982 in the last 365 days.

The Storage Acquisition Group Facilitates Acquisition of True Storage in Providence, RI

Acquisition facilitated by The Storage Acquisition Group

80 Dupont Drive, Providence, RI 02907

EAST PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of True Storage, a self-storage facility located at 80 Dupont Drive, Providence, RI 02907. The facility boasts 65,642 square feet of rentable space and encompasses 749 units.

This strategic acquisition demonstrates TSAG's ability to secure high-quality self-storage facilities in key markets. The transaction was expertly guided by a team of TSAG advisors, including Bill Sitar, Esq., John Cranley, Andrew Burchinsky, and CEO and President Monty Spencer. Their extensive experience and market knowledge ensured a smooth and successful process for all parties involved.

“True Storage presents a valuable opportunity in the growing Providence market,” says Monty Spencer, CEO and President of The Storage Acquisition Group. “We are confident that this well-maintained facility will continue to thrive under new ownership.”

About The Storage Acquisition Group

The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is a leading industry expert in the acquisition and sale of self-storage facilities. TSAG's unique four-tiered approach (Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support) streamlines the sales process for owners, maximizing their profits while eliminating the need for traditional listing.

For more information about The Storage Acquisition Group, please visit www.TheStorageAcquisitionGroup.com or contact 757-867-8777.

Tanesha Scott
The Storage Acquisition Group
+1 757-867-8777
tscott@thestorageacquisitiongroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

The Storage Acquisition Group Facilitates Acquisition of True Storage in Providence, RI

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more