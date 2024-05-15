Submit Release
Tiago Felizardo Named 2024 Wunderkind by 914INC. Magazine

Tiago Felizardo, Lothrop Associates Architects

Award Recognizes Professional Excellence and Community Impact

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lothrop Associates Architects announces that Tiago Felizardo, one of the firm’s Associates, is being honored in the 14th class of Wunderkinds. This select group of Westchester’s best and brightest young professionals have been chosen by the editors of 914INC. for their unique talents, groundbreaking ideas and community involvement, all while under the age of 35.

Felizardo has an educational background in engineering, and found his home at Lothrop Associates as a design professional in the aquatic design division, Aquatectonic. He has been with the firm for more than four years, helps manage a team of ten staff members, and continues to make a measurable impact with his design talent and leadership style.

“Tiago has been a valued and integral part of the team for the past few years,” said William Simmons, Principal and head of the aquatic division. “This recognition is completely justified by his talent and dedication to the firm, as we continue to grow our business and serve our clients across sectors."

The 2024 Wunderkinds are profiled in 914INC.’s May/June issue and will be saluted at a special awards cocktail reception on May 23, 2024. The Lothrop Associates team is excited to celebrate Tiago and his fellow award winners, as they are impacting their respective businesses and communities.

Lothrop Associates Architects D.P.C, headquartered in White Plains, New York, is a full-service architecture, interior design, planning, and specialty aquatics design firm. For more than 50 years, the company has leveraged progressive, accessible design solutions backed by comprehensive technical resources and an unmatched level of experience to serve its clients and their communities. The firm currently serves nine sectors, including healthcare, commercial + critical facilities, government, hospitality, housing + residential, library + education, preservation + repair, aquatics, and religious.

www.lothropassociates.com
White Plains, NY | Hartford, CT | Red Bank, NJ | Rochester, NY

Media Contact: Jackie Graziano, jgraziano@lothropassociates.com

