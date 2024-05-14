Governor Abbott Appoints Mann To Lower Neches Valley Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, May 14 - May 14, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Abbott has appointed Lee P. Mann to the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) Board of Directors for a term set to expire on July 28, 2027. LNVA has a duty to conserve, control, and utilize the waters of the Neches River and its tributaries including storm and flood waters. The LNVA authorizes the storing, controlling, conservation and distribution of storm and flood waters of the Neches River and its tributaries, within and/or without such district, for irrigation, domestic, industrial, and municipal uses, and hydroelectric power. LNVA may also sponsor and participate in an economic development program within the areas served by LNVA intended to strengthen the economic base and further the economic development of the state.

Lee P. Mann of Woodville is owner and manager of Mann Furniture and Appliance, Ltd. He is the president of the Rotary Club of Woodville and member of Rotary District #5910 Finance Committee and Tyler County Development Foundation. Mann received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Abilene Christian University.