Governor Abbott Announces Three More Counties Added To Federal Disaster Declaration For Severe Weather

June 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved three additional Texas counties for the Federal Disaster Declaration for severe weather and flooding that began on April 26. With this FEMA approval of 3 new counties for Individual Assistance programs, qualifying Texans in 35 total counties are now eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance.

"Today's approval of three more Texas counties for the Federal Disaster Declaration will help ensure communities affected by recent severe weather have the assistance they need to rebuild and recover," said Governor Abbott. "I thank our federal partners and emergency response personnel across our great state who are working tirelessly to protect and support their fellow Texans. Texas will continue to provide every necessary resource to regions across the state who are recovering from these storms."

FEMA approved its Individual Assistance program for three additional counties, including Ellis, Navarro, and Terrell counties. FEMA’s Individual Assistance program provides funding for expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster

Qualifying Texans in the following counties are eligible to apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance: Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

The Governor’s request for Public Assistance for 20 additional Texas counties is still pending review by FEMA. Qualifying entities in the following counties are eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program: Austin, Bosque, Brown, Caldwell, Calhoun, Clay, Coleman, Concho, Cooke, Coryell, Eastland, Falls, Freestone, Grimes, Hamilton, Hardin, Harris, Hockley, Houston, Jasper, Lamar, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, San Saba, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller, and Washington counties. FEMA’s Public Assistance program may cover jurisdictional expenses for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational, and other facilities.

