Governor Abbott Lauds Booming Texas Economy At World’s Largest Buc-ee’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

TEXAS, June 10 - June 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today lauded the strength of the booming Texas economy at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the world’s largest Buc-ee’s travel center in Luling. This new 75,000-square-foot convenience store replaces the original Buc-ee’s in Luling, which was the company’s first large family travel center. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Governor Abbott toured the new store, including the stock room, kitchen, and main floor.

“As the state’s greatest fan of 'beaver nuggets,' I am proud that Texas is home to the world’s best convenience store,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 200 new jobs and a $40 million investment, this Buc-ee’s is key to the future of Luling. This Texas-based chain now has locations across Texas and in states like Alabama, Colorado, Florida, and Georgia. They helped spread Texas hospitality, good barbeque, and beaver nuggets wherever they go. Texas is proud to be the homebase of the growing Buc-ee’s empire. Buc-ee’s is just one important piece of the economy of the bigger, better Texas we are building for generations to come.”

The Governor was joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by President and CEO of Buc-ee’s Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, Representative Stan Gerdes, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, Mayor Luling CJ Watts, former Mayor of Luling Mike Hendricks, and other state and local officials.

Speaking to a crowd of more than 200 Buc-ee's customers and local leaders, Governor Abbott praised Buc-ee’s for providing good-paying jobs to their employees, emphasizing that the company ranks among the top five U.S. retailers for entry-level salaries, with general managers earning up to $225,000 annually. The Governor also highlighted how Texas is the Best State for Business and has the best business climate in the nation due to the state’s highly skilled workforce and reasonable regulations. Additionally, Governor Abbott touted signing the largest property tax cut in Texas history into law and noted that he will continue to advocate for greater property tax cuts during the next legislative session. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Governor Abbott presented Mr. Aplin with a proclamation to recognize and celebrate the grand opening of the world's largest Buc-ee's.

