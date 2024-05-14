Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Reaches Settlement with North Carolina Landlord

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed
919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced he secured a $25,040 consent judgment with Lisa Eustathiou and her company, Apollon LLC, over violations of state consumer protection and debt laws. The defendants will repay $25,040 in security deposits and establish a 90-day lookback period to review requests for refunds from people who did not file complaints with our office but may be entitled to a refund.

“I’m pleased that we were able to win back money for these students and their families,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “This is what it means to fight for North Carolina’s consumers – to win back money they’ve unfairly lost and ensure that these practices don’t harm others.”

Attorney General Stein launched an investigation into Eustathiou and Apollon in November 2023 after our office’s Consumer Protection Division received seven complaints from college students and their families who alleged the landlord assessed improper fines and wrongfully withheld security deposits. The landlord operated a residential rental business and rented primarily to college students in the Greensboro and Raleigh areas. Consumers further alleged that at the end of the lease terms and without providing prior notice, the landlord improperly assessed months of fines, including interest, and unjustifiably withheld security deposits.

This judgment outlines specific injunctive provisions for defendants’ business practices moving forward.

If you rented a property from these defendants and believe you are entitled to a refund, please complete the online form at www.ncdoj.gov/apollonclaim. Note that you will be required to submit documentation supporting your request for a refund.

A copy of the consent judgment is available here.

