Swift Creek advisory lifted in Craven County

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) is lifting an advisory for fishing and recreational activity in a portion of Swift Creek in Craven County, after sample analysis showed water quality contamination from an animal waste spill has cleared.

DWR’s regional office had advised the public to avoid a several-mile stretch of Swift Creek, from Honolulu Road to Highway 118 west of Vanceboro after DWR staff had identified a waste spill at St. John Farm (permit number AWS25006), located at 320 St. John Road in Grifton.

The spill was discovered on April 30. Investigation of the animal waste spill is ongoing, and any files related to the facility, including any enforcement documentation, can be viewed online.

DEQ has several ways to report environmental concerns to staff. Members of the public who wish to report their concerns can contact a regional office closest to the incident, and DEQ maintains an anonymous comment tool that is routed to the appropriate staff member based on concerns raised. 

