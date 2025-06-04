Precautionary water quality swimming advisory lifted for Southport waterfront in Brunswick County

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a precautionary advisory warning the public against swimming in the Cape Fear River along the waterfront in Southport.

The advisory was posted on May 29 and was caused by the discharge of untreated wastewater into the river due to excess rain and king tide flooding. The advisory against swimming, skiing or otherwise coming into contact with the water has been lifted. Subsequent water testing at the access to the Cape Fear River in downtown Southport shows bacteria levels are below state and federal recreational water quality standards set for swimming and water play.

The advisory issued on May 22 for the public kayak launch in Cottage Creek at the end of W. West Street in Southport remains in effect. State officials will continue testing the area and will remove the sign and notify the public when the bacteria levels fall within the safe swimming standard.

State recreational water quality officials issued the advisory because untreated wastewater can cause adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and skin infections.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s social media account.