Viscosity Debuts at Ascend 2024, Driving Innovation in AI, Oracle 23c, and Rain Forecasting in Unprecedented Ways
EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity") is thrilled to announce its debut in Ascend 2024, the essential conference for Oracle users worldwide, organized by the Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG) and Oracle HCM Users Group (OHUG). This year's event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 17-20, 2024, offering a vital platform for sharing the latest innovations, strategies, and insights shaping the Oracle landscape.
At Ascend 2024, participants can expect a comprehensive program designed to cater to the diverse needs of Oracle users, including functional users, IT professionals, managers, developers, and more. In addition to over 200 sessions spanning ten tracks, the conference will also feature special events including OHUG Community Meetups, OATUG SIG Sessions, and Oracle Customer Roundtables.
Craig Shallahamer, Applied AI Scientist at Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, will tackle the intricacies of forecasting rainfall accurately using Oracle AI technology and airport weather station data to deploy a machine learning model predicting rainfall six hours ahead. Attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of how Oracle's Cloud, Oracle MySQL HeatWave, live METAR airport weather data, and REST APIs can be utilized to provide localized rain predictions and enhance decision-making in various industries. After that, dive into the intriguing world of AI-Powered Virtual Teams, where the fusion of artificial intelligence and human collaboration takes problem-solving to new heights.
Charles Kim, CEO of Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, will unveil cutting-edge innovations in Oracle Database 23c and highlight the top 5 AI/ML features that every Oracle user needs to know. His sessions will focus on the revolutionary advancements in database technology and explore the transformative potential of AI and machine learning in Oracle environments.
To access further information, please visit: https://events.viscosityna.com/ascend-2024
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
Monica Li
