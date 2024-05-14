PHILIP BAILEY’S MUSIC IS UNITY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER STREAM-A-THON IN HONOR OF NATIONAL FOSTER CARE MONTH
Music Is Unity will partner with the*gamehers on May 20 (National Streaming Day) to raise funds for youth aging out of the foster care system
Partnering with the*gamehers allows Music Is Unity to combine the power of technology, community, and entertainment to help drive positive change and support emancipated foster youth”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of National Foster Care Month (May), Music Is Unity Foundation is thrilled to announce its partnership with the*gamehers for their first-ever LIVE Stream-a-thon on May 20th, coinciding with National Streaming Day. The event aims to raise funds for youth aging out of the foster care system, providing them with vital support as they transition into adulthood.
Each year, over 23,000 youth emancipate from the U.S. foster care system, facing significant challenges as they navigate adulthood without any support, many with just the shirts on their backs. Since 2007, iconic singer/songwriter Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire, and his daughter, Trinity Bailey, have been dedicated to providing mentorship, life skills, and financial relief to these youth by investing in agencies that support this underrepresented community during their critical transition into independence.
The Stream-a-thon, in collaboration with the*gamehers, will take place on May 20th from noon to 6 p.m. EST. This event will offer an immersive experience featuring content from six dynamic female ambassadors from the*gamehers community, delivering a mix of gaming, live interviews, and interactive chats with the audience, with an opportunity to donate to the cause. Participants and foster care supporters are invited to attend by visiting https://www.twitch.tv/thegamehers.
“Partnering with the*gamehers allows us to combine the power of technology, community, and entertainment to help drive positive change and support a worthy cause,” says Philip Bailey, Founder of Music Is Unity. “By combining our efforts, we can effectively reach and resonate with a wider audience to help emancipated foster youth.”
Music Is Unity Foundation will be raising funds to provide grants to nonprofits that assist emancipated youth, offering vital support in their journey towards self-sufficiency. Additionally, the foundation works to develop innovative programs, such as the exclusive "Backstage Soundcheck." This groundbreaking program was developed for youth aged 18-26 transitioning out of the U.S. foster care system and engages participants in a behind-the-scenes tour of the variety of roles and careers available in the music industry. Foster youth from different cities along the Earth, Wind, & Fire 2024 Tour will experience concert preparations, a pre-concert soundcheck plus Q&A with Philip Bailey and other Earth, Wind, & Fire tour staff. The inspirational one-day program ends with the opportunity to enjoy the concert.
About Music Is Unity Foundation (MIU):
MIU is a leading non-profit organization founded by Mr. Philip Bailey to focus on youth aging out of the foster care system. Since 2007, MIU has provided grants to non-profit, community-based organizations and agencies offering supportive services to emancipated youth. For more information about MIU, please visit musicisunity.org, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @musicisunity.
About the*gamehers:
the*gamehers is a global community dedicated to supporting and empowering women and femme-identifying gamers and industry professionals. Through events, workshops, and online platforms, the*gamehers aims to create a more inclusive and diverse gaming industry. Learn more about the*gamehers at www.thegamehers.com.
