PHILIP BAILEY’S MUSIC IS UNITY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER STREAM-A-THON IN HONOR OF NATIONAL FOSTER CARE MONTH

Philip Baily, Founder Music Is Unity Foundation

Music Is Unity will partner with the*gamehers on May 20 (National Streaming Day) to raise funds for youth aging out of the foster care system

Partnering with the*gamehers allows Music Is Unity to combine the power of technology, community, and entertainment to help drive positive change and support emancipated foster youth” — Philip Bailey, Founder of Music Is Unity