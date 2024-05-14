DFI Director Charlie Clark Elected Chair of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) Board of Directors

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) is pleased to announce that today Director Charlie Clark was appointed Chair for the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) Board of Directors. CSBS is the nationwide organization of state banking and financial regulators from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

“I’m honored to take on this leadership role with CSBS,” Clark said. “My serving in this position provides a great opportunity for the State of Washington — it gives us a voice and a platform on a national level, both in the issues CSBS addresses and with stakeholders. CSBS has a proven track record of supporting strong supervision of state banks and other licensed financial service providers and supporting state efforts to protect consumers.”

Clark was appointed Director of the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) on April 1, 2019. He first joined DFI in 2012 and served in the roles of Division of Consumer Services Enforcement Program Manager and Division Director before serving as agency Deputy Director beginning in November 2016. Prior to joining the DFI, Clark represented the DFI as its lead litigation counsel as an Assistant Attorney General from 2005 through 2011.

He previously served as the CSBS Secretary, Treasurer, Vice-Chair, and Chair Elect.

High resolution photo of Director Clark.