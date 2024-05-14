ND Courts Updates Jury Orientation Video

The North Dakota State Court Administrator’s Office announces the debut of its updated video about jury service in North Dakota. The new video, featuring a welcome from Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen, provides viewers with an explanation of the importance and role of juries in the American legal system. The video also informs prospective jurors about the jury selection process and the role of the jury.

The updated ‘Introduction to Jury Duty’ video was developed by the North Dakota Court System Jury Work Group which includes Bev Demers, Chair & Clerk of District Court – Walsh County; Jackie Keller, Clerk of District Court – Burleigh/Morton County; Jodee Lawlar, Clerk of District Court – McKenzie/Williams County; Andi Schimke, Clerk of District Court – Dickey County, Michelle Bring, Deputy Trial Court Administrator, Unit 3; and Channing Backes, I.T. Business Analyst. Video production was coordinated by Lee Ann Barnhardt, Director of Education.

The launch of the jury orientation video aligns with Law Day (May 1st), which is an annual celebration of the rule of law and its role in American society and is dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of jurors to the administration of justice.

The video will be utilized by District Courts throughout the state for prospective jurors and is accessible on the North Dakota Courts website. Access to the video online allows potential jurors, students, and the general public to familiarize themselves with the jury process at their own pace and convenience. The video may be viewed at the following address: https://www.ndcourts.gov/district-court/Jurors-Handbook