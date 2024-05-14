Firefox at the Webbys: Winners talk internet red flags and what they’d rather keep private online

Credit: Getty Images for the Webby Awards

The Firefox team hit the red carpet Monday at this year’s 28th annual Webby Awards with some of the internet’s most influential figures and their groundbreaking projects. But we weren’t just there to watch the honorees accept their trophies. We wanted the inside scoop on how they win the web game every day.

So, we asked them about internet red flags and even threw down a challenge called “Unload or Private Mode,” where they had a choice: spill the beans or take a “Firefox shot” to keep it private. Check out the video below to see how Webby winners like Madison Tevlin, Abi Marquez, James and Oliver Phelps, Michelle Buteau and more responded:

The Webbys are hosted each year by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences — a group of over 3,000 tech experts, industry leaders, and creative minds. Each category honors two achievements: The Webby Award, chosen by the Academy, and The Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted on by the global internet community. It’s possible for nominees to win one or both.

Monday’s ceremony featured notable guests like Keke Palmer, Coco Rocha, Ina Garten, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Laverne Cox, as well as tech journalist Kara Swisher, who was honored with the Webby Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kara Swisher accepts her Webby Lifetime Achievement Award. Credit: Getty Images for the Webby Awards

The Webbys have evolved with the internet since the award’s inception in 1996, adding to its roster of acknowledgments like Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual, and more. And just as the Web is a critical tool for every area of life today, The Webby Awards remains an important and relevant award honoring achievement in interactive media.

A hallmark feature is the ceremony’s five-word acceptance speech limit, which has produced some memorable moments from the likes of David Bowie and Prince over the years. Monday night’s speeches didn’t disappoint. Here are some of our favorite speeches:

“Cooking Show Pretend, Gratitude Real.” – Jennifer Garner

“Don’t put twinkies on pizza.” – Josh Scherer

“Actually, we are all one degree.” – Kevin Bacon

“I ain’t done, tech bros.” – Kara Swisher

– “I’m blessed to do this.” – Keke Palmer

“Risk everything every time.” – Jerrod Carmichael

“It’s fun proving people wrong.” – Madison Tevlin

“Healing, collective trauma, necessary, possible.” – Laverne Cox

Check out some other highlights:

Keke Palmer accepts the Webby Award for Special Achievement. Credit: Getty Images for the Webby Awards

Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the Webby Podcast of the Year Award. Credit: Getty Images for the Webby Awards

Shannon Sharpe accepts his Webby Advocate of the Year Award. Credit: Getty Images for the Webby Awards

Creator Abi Marquez accepts her Webby Award. Credit: Getty Images for the Webby Awards

See all the best moments from last night’s show on social media by searching #Webbys, and at webbyawards.com. For the full list of Webby Award winners, visit winners.webbyawards.com/winners.

That’s a wrap on our Webby Awards coverage! Keep hanging with us and we’ll help you navigate the web safely and freely, having a little fun along the way.

